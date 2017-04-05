COBOURG -

Cobourg council passed a bylaw Monday night to establish a school crossing in the Cottesmore Avenue-Abbott Boulevard-King Street East area.

A revised report from director of public works Barry Thrasher made one change to the report he gave last week at the committee-of-the-whole meeting, in the budget-impact section.

The signage and pavement markings to establish the crosswalk will cost $1,500, but the salary for a crossing guard will be $5,800 per year plus benefits (not $1,350 per year plus benefits as was reported last week).

Otherwise, the need remains for improved safety for C.R. Gummow Public School students who need to cross from the south side of King Street to reach the Cottesmore Avenue school.

The safety of these students has been negatively impacted in the past two years by the rebuilding of Gummow to face Cottesmore Avenue instead of D’Arcy Street and the consolidation of both CDCI East and CDCI West at the Cobourg Collegiate Institute at 335 King St. E.

Traffic has increased, Thrasher’s report said, as have complaints regarding congestion, near-misses and parking violations.

As well, two incidents have occurred that involved a student being hit by a vehicle while crossing King Street East.

Strategies to alleviate the situation, both short-term and long-term, are being formulated by a group that includes Mayor Gil Brocanier, town staffers and police personnel. The crosswalk was one of their suggestions.

The bylaw council passed provides for the crosswalk to installed across King, on the east side of Cottesmore and the east side of Abbott.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith