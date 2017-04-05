COBOURG -

This Sunday, April 9, Danses Bohemiennes will be the blockbuster season finale to the Les Amis concert series.

The concert at St. Peter's Anglican Church will be a breathtaking mix of old and new, all with a Gypsy flavour, as three of Canada’s finest musicians perform pieces with a taste of Bohemia — Lynn Kuo on violin, Rachel Kerr on piano and Winona Zelenka on cello.

All three enjoy very successful careers in their fields.

Born in Newfoundland and based in Toronto, Kuo is the assistant concertmaster of the National Ballet of Canada orchestra. In addition, she has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, China and Hong Kong.

Zelenka is one of Canada’s finest contemporary cellists. As a soloist, she has performed with the Toronto Symphony, the Santa Fe Opera, the Liverpool Philharmonic, National Ballet orchestras and the Hallé Orchestra in Manchester. She was a Juno nominee in the solo-chamber music CD category, and her tone is described by Audiophile Review as “among the warmest and most invigoratingly burnished that I have ever heard in this music, bar none … she astonishes with her emotional vibrancy and control."

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kerr is a versatile performer as soloist, collaborator, coach, and chamber musician. She has performed extensively throughout Canada and the United States, and is currently pianist with the Canadian Opera Company.

Their program includes Antonin Dvorák’s “Dumky” Piano Trio, an uninhibited Bohemian lament which was popularly performed by the composer on his 40-concert farewell tour throughout Moravia and Bohemia, just before he left for the United States.

As well, the program features a piece by Cobourg resident and internationally acclaimed composer Michael Pepa — Fantaisie Bohemienne for Violin and Piano, performed in Gypsy style.

Other highlights include A Duo for Violin and Cello by Czech (Bohemian) composer and pianist Erwin Schuloff, as well as Canadian composer Michael Oesterle's Ardenne (composed for Zelenka).

This is the seventh of the Les Amis Cobourg season, brought to Northumberland by artistic director Michael Pepa and executive director Marianne Marusic. The series got its start in June of 2016 at Marusic’s elegant Victorian home Cornell House, and has enjoyed great success and popularity. The concerts will continue in the fall with a star-studded line-up of internationally celebrated musicians.

St. Peter's Anglican Church is located at 240 College St. in Cobourg, and tickets to the 3 p.m. concert are available at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210).