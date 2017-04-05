Branch 30 will be closed on Good Friday, April 14, as well as closed on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Due to a declined interest in playing cards on Easter Sunday, we will not be hosting our Moon Shoot Euchre as we usually do. We will resume again on the third Sunday in May.

On March 25, Branch 30 had one team moving on to District Euchre in Lindsay. We hope that they had enough luck to push them on to Provincials in Tillsonburg in May. Congratulations to Wayne, Dona, Edna and Nadine and the best of luck to you in the next round.

Our dart season is coming to an end with their last night of playoffs on Thursday, April 13. The banquet will be held on the evening of Saturday, April 29 complete with dinner and awards. As usual, with the darts ending, we are looking forward to our registration for some outdoor enjoyment, also known as horseshoes. Registration will begin on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the branch.

We are still looking to bulk up our photos and memorabilia that we have to commemorate our 90th anniversary as Branch 30. If you have or know someone who has pictures and memories from any of our three locations…Young Street, Toronto Road or Thomas Street, please let them know that we are interested in borrowing and displaying these things to help us celebrate such a historic run.

If you are or know of a veteran who is in need of assistance, please contact our veterans affairs or call the branch so that we can do everything that we can to help. The number is 905-885-6585 and leave a message for Larry Lamble.

Come on down to the branch to enjoy any of our upcoming events. You can also check out our website for upcoming events. br30rcl.ca Calendars are done up for the month and available at the branch. Daily draw is still done Tuesday-Saturday at 5 p.m. and the weekly draw on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Meat Draw is every Friday at 5 with the exception for Good Friday, April 14 on which we will be closed.

We have shuffled our meeting dates and times around a little bit for the month of April, but we are trying to accommodate for our nominations for May’s elections.

There was a joint L.A./Executive meeting on April 3. The general meeting will be held this upcoming Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. First nominations will be cast at this time. Come on out and put a voice to your choice.

May’s elections will be held on May 7 at 2 p.m. This is just a warning and reminder that you will need to have your card on your person on the day of our elections to register your vote and to be allowed to stay for the duration of the meeting.