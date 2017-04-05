GRCA issues rainfall warning

Although up to another 40 mm of rain is forecast to fall by the end of Thursday, the flood operations officer of the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority says he doesn’t expect there will be any flooding.

That’s because the actual precipitation of up to 30 mm predicted to fall by Tuesday of this week was about half of that, Mike Smith said in an interview.

But the overall rainfall means higher than normal water flows in all local streams, states a media release on the water conditions in this watershed.

“Additionally, slipper stream banks, and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around bodies of water, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses,” it also states.

If someone slips into the water, with the current and temperature of the water, there is the potential for hypothermia, Smith said.

To report flooding, should it occur, call 905-885-8173.