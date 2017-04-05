Fish lift this Saturday in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Early spring is always the time local residents and the Ministry of Natural Resources come together for the fish-lift initiative at Cobourg Creek, and this Saturday is the big day for 2017.

Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers are welcome to help.

The area of the creek next to the Mill restaurant and golf course (northwest corner of Elgin and Ontario streets) is the spot. Bring your waders and your fish net, and pick up rainbow trout to take to the ministry representative who will be present.

There are two benefits to the local rainbow trout population, volunteer Jim Jubenville explained — ministry representatives get the chance to examine individual rainbow trout to assess the health of the species in this area and, afterwards, volunteers lift the fish over the dam at that spot to ensure they reach their spawning grounds in Baltimore.

“Then afterwards, they go back into Lake Ontario,” Jubenville said.

The initiative is for rainbow trout only, he added — not salmon, brown trout or suckers.

It goes on until the ministry have examined 50 males and 50 females, which is usually a matter of a couple of hours.

This initiative was begun more than 40 years ago by Cobourg resident Fred Ball. Jubenville soon jumped on the bandwagon, and puts out the call for volunteers each year.

For high-school students looking to complete their community-service hours, he said, this is one way they can put a dent in the requirement — just bring along the appropriate papers to be signed.

Jubenville only recalls one year when the weather did not co-operate to the point that the fish lift was cancelled. If the waters are too high, or the weather is foul, he said, this year's fish lift will be put off one week to April 15.

