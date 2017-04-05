Entries from young artists sought for exhibition

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Colborne Art Gallery is pleased to announce a call for entries for the second annual Northumberland Youth Art Exhibition.

The call is out to all Northumberland students in Grades 6, 7 and 8 to submit one original piece of artwork for the show. It is not a juried process, the announcement stated, and all entries will be shown.

The original idea for this show came from Zoe Bergeron. Frustrated with the lack of space where young people could show their art, Zoe approached the Colborne Art Gallery.

Gallery curator Jillian Roos-Markowitz was immediately taken with the idea. Space was set aside and, in 2016, the first Northumberland Youth Art Exhibition was held.

This year's exhibition will kick off May 27 at 2 p.m. with an opening reception. Thereafter, it will run through June 18.

Young artists are asked to get their pieces in by 4 p.m. May 19. You can drop it off at the gallery (51 King St. E. in Colborne) during regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Or you can contact Rod Bergeron (rodbergeron1@gmail.com or 905-396-1167) to arrange for a pick-up.