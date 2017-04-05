Election changes considered in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

Municipal elections as Port Hope residents know them are changing, and the details were discussed at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Sitting in committee-of-the-whole session, councillors heard that changes in provincial legislation apparently permit any Port Hope resident to represent either ward. This would mean a Ward 1 resident could run to represent Ward 2, and vice-versa.

Director of corporate services Brian Gilmer reminded councillors that wards had been established in 2001, when Port Hope and Hope Township amalgamated. Since then, each ward has been represented by a resident of that particular area.

One of the problems, councillors agreed, is that the province is giving councils very little time to react to the changes — and this includes the option to go to an alternate voting structure, such as a ranked ballot. With a deadline to declare such a change looming by the end of next month, there is no time for public education or consultation.

“I did some research to see what other communities are doing,” Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher said.

“It seems very few municipalities are looking to go to ranked ballots. Cavan-Monaghan and London are having public consultations.”

For Port Hope, however, she does not believe there is the necessary time to ascertain whether a change would result in a preferable situation.

Gilmer added that a different system would result in increased costs for things like public education and staff training in the new methodology.

“It would be extremely difficult at this point to consider this for the next election in the municipality,” he stated.

One change did win council approval is the phasing out of paper ballots to go with an all-Internet voting system by the next election. This would allow voting from computer or cell phone, and the decision was made to authorize a bylaw to effect the change.

“Details and specifics are not required until December, so there would still be plenty of consultation and planning around the mechanics of carrying out the election with these two methods,” Gilmer said.

One problem Ferrie-Blecher mentioned is that the municipality’s rural areas might not have viable Internet capability.

“Absolutely, we would have provisions to have Internet voting stations set up throughout the municipality,” Gilmer confirmed.

“We will also take a look at more advance polling and more advance-polling stations. Someone could drop by and have someone on hand to assist with the procedures.”

Ferrie-Blecher pointed out that the municipality has a strong senior demographic who may require such help.

