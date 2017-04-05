Dart League supports Nathan Kelly fund

The Colborne Dart League presented a $450 donation to the Nathan Kelly fund at an information evening held March 27. Left to right is Bob Knell of the darts league, RCL Br 187 1st Vice President John Ton, Bill Patchett of the Nathan Kelly fund, seated left, and Nathan's father Phil Kelly seated right. Nathan, a young husband and father, is battling cancer. Across Northumberland County, numerious events and projects are being undertaken to raise $240,000 for eight costly treatments for Nathan.