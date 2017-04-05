Cramahe Township news briefs

Council meeting cancelled for lack of business

The regular Cramahe Twp. council meeting of Apr. 4 was announced as cancelled last Wednesday, March 27. There was not enough business, apparently, to proceed with a regular council meeting.

Mayor Marc Coombs is “out of town” it was reported at a public planning meeting on a rezoning application scheduled to precede the April 4 council meeting. In attendance were all other council members including Deputy mayor Sandra Arthur who chaired the planning meeting in the mayor’s absence, and Councillors Ed Van Egmond, Tim Gilligan and Don Clark.

The present incumbent Cramahe Twp. council has a history of split-vote outcomes on issues with Deputy mayor Arthur and Coun. Gilligan voting one way, Councilors Van Egmond and Clark the other. Because the vote is tied, the mayor then gets to vote. Coombs usually favours the Van Egmond- Clark vote.

Proposed Colborne subdivision public meeting April 10

A public open house to provide information on a proposed new 106-unit subdivision in Colborne will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10. The meeting will be held at the Colborne Curling Club on Durham Street.

The subdivision proponents, also principals of Fidelity Maintenance and Engineering, are calling the development “Lily’s Court”. The firm has hired consulting engineers Greer Galloway to outline details of the proposed subdivision Cramahe Twp. Deputy mayor Sandra Arthur said Tuesday night.

A letter announcing the public meeting was submitted to the Cramahe Twp. office in expectation it would be provided as information at the regular April 4 council meeting which was cancelled less than a week before.

The Lily’s Court subdivision is also scheduled to be presented to the next scheduled regular council meeting April 18.

No opposition to semi-detached residence on Robertson St.

No opposition was registered to constructing a semi-detached residence at 13 Roberston St. in Colborne at a public meeting Tuesday night.

Developer Mike Vosburg has applied for a rezoning (to R2) to allow the two-home building in what is now zoned for single residences (R1) only. The development will take place on a now-vacant lot.

Before a building permit is issued, the development will be subject to a detailed site plan to ensure set-backs and other standards are met Cramahe Planning Coordinator Himanshu Katyul assured at the public meeting.

Asked by Ernie Koehl if the rezoning to permit higher density residential development might extend to other streets , Mr. Katyul said there is that potential, “depending on certain conditions”, because in-filling of existing urban areas is “encouraged and supportive” by provincial and county planning regulations.