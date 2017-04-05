Cramahe Community Food Bank closes its doors

COBOURG -

The Cramahe Community Food Bank has closed its doors for the time being, with the loss of its home at Colborne United Church.

In an open letter circulated in that community prior to the closing, Pamela Frederick-Taylor explained that the building at 1 Church St. E. has been sold “significantly faster than anyone had anticipated.” The new owners are embarking on extensive renovations and upgrades, starting April 1.

The food bank has been open in the community for decades, thanks to a partnership between the church and Colborne Legion, Frederick-Taylor said. The search is on for a new location, even if only an interim spot. Given the lack of affordable space, she pointed out, this may be hard to come by.

Food-bank clients have been notified on the spot, the letter said, and they have been advised of other food banks they may access.

“This will obviously have the most impact on Prospect Food Bank, since it is in Colborne and most of our members live in town and are unable to travel any distance,” the letter said.

“There are some, however, who do have their own vehicles or other transportation available to them and who may chose to frequent another facility, most likely Brighton or Cobourg.”

The letter added some statistics.

Open twice a month, Cramahe Community Food Bank has seen its numbers grow significantly in recent years, “to the point that we served on average 55 to 60 independent households at every opening, with several hundred clients on our books.

“As you might imagine this closure will have a significant impact on the people of Colborne and Cramahe Township.”

