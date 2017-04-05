Cramahe awarded federal transit funding

A federal grant of just under $39,000, has been awarded to Cramahe Township and is to be matched by the municipalities of Hamilton, Alnwick/Haldimand and Cramahe, through fundraising and through Community Care Northumberland to provide a new special and rural transportation vehicle to those living in the three municipalities.

“All four (of those) are to come up with the 50% in matching funds,” said Community Care executive director Trish Baird in an interview.

The funding announcement made by Northumberland-Peterborough MP Kim Rudd is in addition to the gas tax funding that comes from the province, Baird said.

Through this provincial gas tax grant, Alnwick/Haldimand and Cramahe each flow through funds of about $10,000 to Community Care for its special and rural transportation system, and Hamilton Township provides abut $7,500, she said.

The federal grant comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

“The Government of Canada is working closely with the Government of Ontario and municipalities to invest in important transit initiatives that will strengthen communities across Ontario by growing the middle-class, fostering long-term prosperity and getting Canadians to their daily activities on time and home at the end of the day,” MP Rudd stated in a media release. “The projects announced today will ensure that Cramahe Township has efficient public transit infrastructure that meets the needs of Canadians now and for generations to come.”

