Cobourg Library appreciates dedicated volunteers

If you have enjoyed Cobourg Public Library services, materials or programs, you can be sure that a volunteer helped get that item to you.

Our volunteers are so vital to our organization.

We have many reasons that we love our volunteers, their assistance ensures that the library is running smoothly. Quite possibly the most admirable – and necessary – quality our volunteers possess is the ability to bring order to chaos: few can straighten shelves like a volunteer. Volunteers make it easy to find what you need, where you expect to find in at our library branches.

Volunteers are incredibly flexible, both with their time and skills. They work all hours, from early morning, late afternoon - sometimes even overnight – on tasks that range in size from very small, to full on programs and projects. They take on new tasks, and are generally willing to learn new things to help their community. The dedication our volunteers have is well beyond expectations – they don’t hesitate to jump in and help out whenever there is an opportunity.

Occasionally library staff wonder how to get the word out about new programs or services. We’ve learned that if we spread the word with our volunteers, the response will be great. No matter what is going on, our volunteers promote the library at every opportunity.

Volunteers, whether at the library or another organization, have a positive impact in our community. They lift up our spirits, and give their time and talents to make the world around them a little easier for the rest of us. I hope you will join us in thanking the volunteers at the library and elsewhere in our community for their work.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Library, please contact me at jgard@cobourg.library.on.ca, or 905-372-9271 ext. 6249

...

Seed Library is now open at the Cobourg and Gores Landing branches of the Library. Pop into either branch during regular hours to check out some seeds for your garden, or to learn more about the seed library. At the end of the season, return some seeds from your garden to help the Seed Library continue to grow.

...

Stop by the CPL booth at the Mom2Mom Show and Sale on April 22. Library staff will be at the show promoting our services and programs for children. Come by and check out a book on the spot, or take part in our circle time, both exclusively tailored to the Mom2Mom show.

...

Fast Flicks are coming soon!! What are Fast Flicks? Fast Flicks are high-demand, new release movies that you can checkout on the spot – no waiting list, no holds, all awesomeness! DVDs are checked out with a quick due date – three days – so that everyone has a chance to see new release movies before they are old. We don’t call them Fast Flicks for nothin’! Fast Flicks will launch after Easter at all three branches of the Cobourg Public Library.

Jocelyn Gard is the administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator at the Cobourg Public Library. The library’s column is published the first Thursday of every month.