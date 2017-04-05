Cobourg Cougars on brink of elimination

The Cobourg Cougars are in a must-win situation for the remainder of the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference final.

With two straight overtime victories in as many nights, the Trenton Golden Hawks hold a commanding 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Michael Silveri scored at 13:12 of overtime in Game 3 Tuesday night to give the Golden Hawks a 3-2 win in front of 973 spectators at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens in Trenton.

Cobourg led 2-0 after the first period, but Trenton rallied over the final two periods to force the extra frame.

Daniel McKitrick and Jake Bricknell tallied power play goals for the Cougars in the first. Louis DiMatteo cut the deficit to one for the Golden Hawks in the second and teammate Bryce Martin tied the game in the third.

Goaltender Elliot Gerth earned his second straight win for the Golden Hawks while filling in for suspended starting netminder Chris Janzen, who can return in Game 4.

All three games of the series have been settled by just a goal as Trenton won the series opener 4-3 last Friday and 3-2 in overtime on Monday night.

Game 4 of the series is Thursday night at the Cobourg Community Centre, starting at 7 p.m.

The series returns to Cobourg for Game 4 on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m. at the CCC.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Friday in Trenton at 7:30 p.m., Game 6 on Monday, April 10 in Cobourg at 7 p.m. and Game 7 on Tuesday, April 11 in Trenton at 7:30 p.m.