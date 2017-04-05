Casteels to return home for poetry reading

Review by Wally Keeler

The Last White House at the End of the Row of White Houses (Invisible Publishing) is the first full poetry collection by Michael E. Casteels.

After reading these poems, reconsider the opening piece. The obvious conclusion: nothing could be more appropriate to begin this book.

I open the door and I am greeted by a wolf.

The wolf opens its jaws, shows off my half-eaten grandmother.

Grandmother opens her hands, reveals a blue egg.

The egg hatches. I step out and can hardly believe my eyes.

The promise is: not just your eyes but your sensibilities will be stretched into new perceptions. Canadian poet, Gary Barwin –recently short-listed for the Giller Prize– describes Casteels’ poetry as bringing the “World of invention, humour, insight and the energy that is language … and the brilliant, delicate, outrageous leaps the mind makes when given words and our lives.”

The Red Light is a poem about stopping for a traffic light, an event that all of us have experienced. It’s extraordinarily common. However, the common becomes uncommon, becomes extraordinary. The poem begins with fingers that drum “against the wheel, twist dials on the dash” but the change to green does not happen and the driver has enough time to “consult the owners’ manual” then it is sundown, seasons go by, years, and the driver thinks of his goldfish, Goldie, and wonders “if she’d even remember me.”

The poems have a sense of the fantastic. Casteels sculpts his words to tell the story delicately and tenderly. The poem, Mouse, begins,

Every morning another sign: the pantry looted,

An avocado half-gnawed on the counter. You never

Cleaned up after yourself. At night I could hear

The wall’s innards being scaled, your scratching feet.

The mouse is captured, driven to the country and released. Casteels is touched. “Now when I write, my pen scratching the page reminds me of you.”

Casteels’ empathy extends to insentient beings; his collection contains several poems about robots. The Robot Factory is a listing of what they do, “a few robots sit in a boardroom and discuss solutions” – “A robot rivets on legs, another inspects them for quality.” There is a poem about a cyborg-type returning home from the factory and befriending a stone; another about one of these mechanical people’s favourite pastime; another about a robot’s part-time job.

Casteels’ poems charm and sparkle with wit and intelligence. He delivers a world where “yellow leaves scatter like crumpled-up parking tickets” – where a payphone longs for someone to talk to – where “garbage cans remain insatiable.” Casteels has a robust imagination and a deft control of language. All are on display in this collection.

April is Poetry Month. Michael Casteels lives and works in Kingston but he grew up and went to school in the Cobourg area. He returns home to give an hour-long solo reading from The Last White House at the Cobourg Public Library beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10. Admission is free and adults and families are welcome.