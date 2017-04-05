I thought last week I would be finished with maple syrup for a bit, but then, the sweet tooth acted up and I needed dessert.

In the recipe I used half white rice and half wild; you could use all white rice if you prefer. Using all wild rice does not work as well as the white rice adds some creaminess.

When cooking your wild rice, use four parts water to one part rice and cook it until the grain kernel splits and opens. You will need 2/3 cup of uncooked rice to yield two cups cooked.

For the blueberry sauce you can use frozen berries; allow them to thaw and drain off the extra water. If you are short on time or blueberries, you can dilute some blueberry jam with water or white wine and warm it up.

I think this recipe would fit well into a “Canadian Cuisine” category. This would be a good one to pull out of the hat for Canada day.

MAPLE & RICE PUDDING

With dried fruit & blueberry sauce

Yield: 8

INGREDIENTS

2 Cups Cooked white rice

2 Cups Well-cooked wild rice

5 Cups Milk

2 Cups Half & half crean (10% fat)

2 Tsp. Vanilla

1 Cup Dried cherries or dried cranberries

2/3 Cup Maple syrup

4 Tsp. Grated lime rind (1 Tbsp + 1 Tsp.)

1/2 Cup White cane sugar

1 Cup Sour cream

Sauce

1 Quart Fresh blueberries (small wild best)

2/3 Cup White sugar

Garnish

Strips of lime peel or sprigs of mint

METHOD

Put the milk, cream, vanilla & rice into a saucepan that has a lid and will be OK in the oven. Heat the milk & rice to boiling on the stove top, then transfer lid on to a 350 degree F. oven. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and stir; rice should be creamy. Now add dried fruit, lime peel, maple syrup, sugar and sour cream. Let stand to cool away from heat. Pudding can cool down to room temperature as sauce will be hot.

Sauce

Heat blueberries and sugar in a saucepan to a low boil; then simmer. Blueberries will breakdown and sauce should thicken. Hold on warm, can be made when rice is baking.

Garnish

Lime: peel a lime with vegetable peeler; keep it thin to avoid pith. Cut into thin strips. For mint cut some sprigs; a trio of leaves on one stem looks good.

Assembly

Portion rice into serving bowls, ladle warm blueberries over rice; then add garnish.

Check out my ad in this newspaper under classifieds.

If you need any information on Free Run Chickens, Black Angus Beef, Mennonite Sausage/bacon/pork/poultry, local Ontario Lamb, Home-made and Naturally raised or grown products, recipes you would like to see, or food items you can’t locate, visit our Farm Market 3232 Burnham St. N. Camborne. Open Wed to Sunday(see ad in Thursday’s Northumberland Today classified section) or e-mail me at houstonbakery@airnet.ca Visit the web @www.houstonsnaturalmeats.ca.