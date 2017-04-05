Annual Gathering is Saturday in Port Hope

Knitters, spinners, weavers and rug hookers – all those who enjoy working with yarns, threads and fleeces — will meet in historic Port Hope for the annual Gathering on April 8th.

Twenty vendors will tempt those in attendance with a wide array of wares, including fleece, yarn and accessories. But those who attend regularly like to bring along their spinning wheels, knitting needles and rug hooks (along with their works in progress) to spend the day plying their skills in stimulating surroundings, sharing tips with others, acquiring new supplies, exchanging ideas, tips and patterns.

Vendors donate some wonderful door prizes, and refreshments are available.

The Gathering is sponsored by the Great Pine Ridge Fibre Arts and Northumberland Hooks and Needles guilds. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town Park Recreation Centre (62 McCaul St., Port Hope). Admission is $5.