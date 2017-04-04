Port Hope Police survey deadline extended

PORT HOPE -

With 300 responses from urban residents of Port Hope policed by the Port Hope Police Service, a series of postcards have been mailed out to residents looking for more information to complete a business plan, says police board chair Jeff Gilmer.

“We are pleased with the response to date but have extended the survey an extra week in order to get further community participation. We sent out a number of postcards to residents this week to help in this regard. In order for them to have time to fill out the survey we have extended the extra week. We feel the more community input we receive the more accurate our business plan will reflect the needs of the residents of Port Hope,” Gilmer stated in an e-mail.

The business plan will cover the years 2018 to 2020.

The new deadline for responding the the online survey is this Friday, April 7.

The survey can be accessed from any of the following websites:

http://www.porthope.ca/police-services-board http://www.porthope.ca/public-notices https://www.facebook.com/PortHopePoliceService/

@PortHopePolice (Twitter feed)

“For those who don’t have access to a computer and would like to complete a paper survey, copies are available at town hall, the public library in Port Hope or by contacting the board administrator at 905-885-8123, ext. 245.,” a media release states.

Another way information from the public is being collected is through small focus groups with seniors and students “to ensure their unique perspectives” are collected and understood, and those meetings will take part over the next few weeks.

