COBOURG -

A group of local Green Party supporters met with provincial party leader Mike Schreiner on Sunday in Cobourg to talk about energy projects in the area.

Schreiner also supported Port Hope councillors in asking Premier Kathleen Wynne to phase out waste incineration, states a media release.

“Six members, mostly from the riding executive, met with Mike to discuss issues important to the riding that may become the focus “for the party's election campaign next spring,” said local Green Party riding president Robert Fishlock in an e-mail to Northumberland Today.

The Tannery District was considered an example of an opportunity for local community groups, municipal government and the provincial government to work in partnership to build sustainable and affordable living spaces. This type of opportunity is particularly important in light of the runaway cost to purchase or rent a home in Ontario.”

Among those people he met with in Cobourg was Tom Lawson of Port Hope during the site visit of the former tannery area where there have been plans proposed to turn the once industrial area into redevelopment with an energy component, and with Rich Tyssen at the roof-top solar project on Princess Street near the VIA Rail station off Division Street.

"I enjoyed visiting Cobourg and touring the area,” stated Schreiner in the media release. “It's clear Ontario needs to fund a program to clean up contaminated sites to support affordable and sustainable housing developments like the Tannery District.”

Tyssen noted that the community has “come together to support the solar project, and now we are working hard to create a sustainable community that will be a model for cities across Canada."

Schreiner agreed in a subsequent statement: “It’s exciting to see community initiatives such the solar co-op and Tannery District redevelopment. Our province must move forward with more sustainable and affordable energy sources and waste management systems. We need government to support innovative urban developments that provide desperately needed affordable housing using integrated designs.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald