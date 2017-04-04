One man dead in single-vehicle crash in Cobourg

Cobourg Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Danforth Road East around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A 62-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle, police said in a release around 9 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police Technical Traffic Collision Investigation team assisted Cobourg Police at the collision scene.

Police have concluded their assessment of the scene, the released noted, and the roadway was expected to open shortly after 9 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not released as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or if anyone witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Larry Davis at 905-372-6821 ext. 2209 with the details.