Noseworthy tops Sunshine List for health unit

As the media picks up on the legislated release of government-and-related employees earning $100,000 and more, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Howarth is pointing to the high salary of Hydro’s top employee.

That position is now over 500% more than it paid before under privatization, she stated in a media release.

“Premier Kathleen Wynne excluded Hydro One from the so-called sunshine list – an annual publication of the names and salaries of all public employees earning more than $100,000 – before she sold off the first 30 per cent of the profitable electricity company. Now, Ontario families struggling to keep up with rapidly sky-rocketing hydro bills won’t know just how many well-positioned people are taking home untold billions from Hydro One,” an NDP media release also states.

In a series of stories, Northumberland Today will provide year-over-year comparisons (rounding off the figures) into what is happening with the so-called “Sunshine List” in some of Northumberland County’s organizations, starting with the local health unit.

There were 10 on the List in 2016 ranging from a high of $296,000 for Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, medical officer of health for the Halliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit - down about $3,000 from the year before, to a low of $102,000 paid to Public Health Inspector Tom Reddering who was not on the list in 2015.

There were 10 on the health unit list both years.

The others are the director of communicable disease control, epidemiology and interim director environmental health, Anne Marie Holt, who earned $119,000, up from $114,000 the year before; environmental health manager Johnston Deborah earning $101,000 in 2016 but not on the list the year before; Family health director Fiona Kelly earning $118,000 who earned in 2016 and $116,000 in 2015; Corporate services director Mary Catherine Masciangelo who earned $117,000 in 2016 but wasn’t on the list in 2015; Human resources director Colleen McBride also earned $117,000 last year and $109,000 the year before; chronic disease, injury prevention and interim oral health director, Leslie Orpana who earned $122,000, up from $116,000 in 2015; environmental health manager Richard Ovcharovich earned $105,000 last year and in 2015; and clinical services manager Shawn Woods at $104,000, down about $2,000 from the previous year.

