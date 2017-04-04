MPP didn't support NDP hydro motion

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi voted last week against cutting hydro bills by 30% and in favour of Hydro One privatization.

The “Addressing the Root Causes of High Hydro Costs” motion by the NDP was voted down although it was only 5% more of a reduction in hydro rate than the Liberals have suggested themselves.

“(It) would have reduced hydro bills for businesses and families by up to 30 per cent,” stated the NDP media release after the motion failed. “The plan included eliminating mandatory time-of-use pricing, ending unfair rural delivery charges, and fixing problems in the system like oversupply and exporting power to other jurisdictions at a loss.

“The motion would have adopted the NDP’s hydro plan – one it released weeks ago – and includes reversing the privatization of Hydro One. That move would pay for itself, and bring in an additional $7 billion in revenue to reinvest in Ontario.”

Rinaldi says there are a number of reasons he did not support the motion, including that “substantial relief is on its way” and it “will go to everyone.”

The Liberal plan, although not yet put as proposed legislation at Queen's Park, offers an average of 25% hydro bill reduction for four years.

Other measures, Rinaldi listed included:

“smooth the cost of the global adjustment over a longer period of time to reflect the true life of the energy asset;

harmonize distribution costs for those with the highest rates to make them more fair across the province;

• create a $200M Affordability Fund to help Ontarians who are not eligible for the Ontario Electricity Support Program;

• further expand the Industrial Conservation Initiative for large consumers and businesses; and that

• households in rural and remote parts of Ontario will see even larger reductions – as much as 40-50% - as a result of these initiatives.”

Rinaldi said through the Fair Hydro Plan “real action” will happen for Ontarians.

