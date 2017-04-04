Motions from local MPP Lou Rinaldi garner support

Twice in as many weeks, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi has put motions to the Ontario Legislature.

Together with two co-sponsors, Rinaldi put the motion that “will require the national anthem be sung at the beginning of each month” as part of Canada’s 150th celebration.

“As a proud Canadian and immigrant to the best province in the best country in the world, I’m pleased to be a part of this new tradition in Ontario’s Legislature,” Rinaldi stated in a media release. “This is a great beginning to a new tradition as we honour and celebrate Canada – and Ontario’s 150th birthday.”

Previously, the national anthem was only played when Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor was present.

Monday’s motion passed unanimously.

The motion was co-sponsored by Sylvia Jones (PC) MPP from Dufferin-Caledon and Percy Hatfield (NDP) MPP from Windsor-Tecumseh.

Last week, second reading of legislation to proclaim Ontario Craft Brewers Week to be recognized on the third week in June was passed, and is being studied by the Standing Committee on Private Bills and Regulations.

There are a number of microbreweries in this riding including the William Street Beer Co. in Cobourg and Church-Key Brewery in Trent Hills, bringing both brewing and spin-off jobs to the riding and the province, a media release states.

“This initiative will also provide substantial benefit to local agricultural producers like The Bickle Farm – Valley Hops, (Brighton), who are committed to providing sustainable locally-grown hops for craft brewers,” Rinaldi stated in an e-mail.

When asked why he suggested this recognition, the MPP said Ontario Wine Week was already proclaimed and is celebrated on the third week of June (the same week as beer could soon be celebrated, if it receives final passage).

