Luncheon speaker wins another tribute

The Canadian Federation of University Women Northumberland is pleased to announce that the guest speaker at their May scholarship luncheon has just been honoured at the annual Canadian Cinema and Television Award ceremony in Toronto.

On March 12, Helga Stephenson received the Tribute Award for outstanding contributions to the Canadian film and television industries, according to the group’s press release.

Stephenson, who was also awarded the Order of Ontario in December, will be the keynote speaker at the Northumberland group’s annual scholarship fundraising luncheon May 10 in Cobourg.

The awards are the latest in Stephenson’s celebrated career. She is a recipient of the Toronto Women in Film and Television’s Lifetime Achievement Award and an inductee into the Playback Hall of Fame. She co-founded of Human Rights Watch in Canada, chairs the Toronto Human Rights Watch Film Festival and the Reykjavik International Film Festival, is a former chief executive officer of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, and was executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival from 1986 to 1996.

Stephenson’s topic at the Cobourg luncheon will be change in the film and television industry, and the community is invited to attend the event and support the scholarship fund.

In 2016, two bursaries were awarded and seven high school students each received a $750 scholarship, including a new award for a non-status First Nations, Metis or Inuit student.

Businesses and corporations are encouraged to make donations to the scholarship fund, with tax-deductible charitable receipts given.

Luncheon organizers gratefully acknowledge their sponsors, including Pharmasave Port Hope’s donation of a gift basket for the early-bird draw (won March 20 by Mary Campbell) and Cameco’s sponsorship of a table for eight local students.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Lions Community Centre in Cobourg, and tickets are available in advance only at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210). A tax-deductible charitable receipt will be issued for a portion of the $65 ticket price.