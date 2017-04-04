Home owner seeks consideration from dog owners

Paul McKeown has erected a sign directed at dog owners on his front lawn at the corner of Havelock and George streets in Cobourg. On average he picks up 10 to 12 piles of feces on his property each week. “It’s awful,” he said. “I just finally got sick and tired of it.” Since putting up the sign last week, his lawn has been clear of unwanted “presents” and the hope is dog owners got the message. McKeown said he has nothing against dogs, in fact he has one, but he just wants people to be more considerate and responsible.