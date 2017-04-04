Hockey game played in memory of former student

Cobourg Collegiate Institute held the annual Quentin Pelka Memorial Staff Student hockey game on March 15.

In memory of a student who had taken his own life due to mental illness, Quentin Pelka is thought of and remembered in a touching way through this event.

Pre-game there were some special guests as Quentin’s family and friends dropped the puck.

There was also a video featuring his girlfriend at the time and some family speaking on the importance of the game to them and how happy they are to see the tradition continue.

In a great game for an even better cause, the Teachers managed to get the upperhand on the Students and take it 9-6. The game raised over $1,100 and it will all go to well-being initiatives.

Amazing to see such a good cause get attention like this from the whole school.

...

Also. CCI will be putting on Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” Apr. 4 to 7, a play in the school’s new great hall. With a cast of students, crew of students and even student helping build the set this is sure to be interesting.

The play is a play within itself and a farce at it’s finest. Tickets for the evening shows will be sold at the door for $10 per adult and $5 for a student. Any more questions you can contact Christine Stone at 905-372-2271.

OFSAA wrestling has also passed. Headed into the event, coach Jason Benne was happy with the season, speaking on the success of the team and how they have improved over the season.

“A lot of mat time, three good coaches and working with other schools helped a lot,” he said.

And with it, CCI was able to bring home a medal as Jayden Sparks won a bronze medal at 51kg in the provincial high school championships. What a huge accomplishment to win on such a large scale. Congratulations to her and all CCI’s wrestling team on a great season and good showing at tournaments.

...

Finally, CCI students are headed to Vimy Ridge for the 100th anniversary commemoration.

Leaving on April 4 and returning the 13th, they will fly to London before heading off to visit places such as Normandy Beach.

On the 9th, the students will attend events at Vimy Ridge to commemorate the anniversary of the battle fought there.

Jordan Brooks is a Grade 11 student at Cobourg Collegiate Institute