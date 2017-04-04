COBOURG -

Fire officials are looking into concerns raised over numerous fire alarms at a former high school.

Last Thursday, members of the Cobourg Fire Department attended the former CDCI West building. Captain Mark Diminie said they received two calls within an hour to 135 King Street West for a report of a fire alarm that was activated.

Fire officials met with a contractor who was renovating parts of the building and while he was working on flooring in the cafeteria area, the fire alarm was activated accidentally.

The fire department has been called to the former school at least four times in the last several weeks.

“Unfortunately every time we come there doesn’t seem to be anyone in control of the building,” Diminie said. “There are contractors in there, but they don’t know the building features and they don’t know how to reset the fire alarm system.

“It’s frustrating for us because we have nobody here to deal with.”

Approximately one hour later, a neighbour heard the alarm in the building and the fire department was called once again.

Diminie said the contractor “doesn’t know how to reset the alarm.”

The building owner, who is based in Toronto, doesn’t have anyone local to look after the building.

Along with full-time firefighters responding to the alarm, on Thursday four part-time firefighters also left their full-time work to respond.

“It’s not only an inconvenience for them to drive down for a nuisance call, it’s an inconvenience for their employer who loses them for 30 minutes to an hour,” Diminie said.

Diminie said he will be talking to the management at the fire department along with the chief fire prevention officer to see what can be done.

“Down the road if they don’t start to have somebody here to look after the building and we keep getting nuisance calls, then charges could (be filed).”

