Cobourg Police unveil anti-bullying cruiser

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Police Service unveiled its brand new pink and black anti-bullying cruiser on Tuesday morning at Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School.

The cruiser has been sponsored by Highland Shores CAS, The Children’s Foundation for Hastings, Northumberland & Prince Edward Counties, Rebound Child and Youth Services, and Safe Communities Northumberland County.

All classrooms came to a halt as the children saw the cruiser pull into the parking lot. One by one, classes emptied so that the students could get a glimpse of the new squad car and for a chance to meet members of their community’s law enforcement.

The pink and black car will be hard to miss as it patrols the city, promoting it’s anti-bullying message with the slogan “Stop Bullying” written in bold on the side of the cruiser.

The vehicle is an older model and has been re-purposed and decommissioned for a reason that has given it purpose once again.

Police Chief Kai Liu could not be more pleased with the end result of how the cruiser turned out and completely supports the message that it is sending to the town’s youth.

“It’s a message that we want to get out 365 days a year. We know that victims of bullying within school happens during the school year, and not limited to the one or two days we wear pink shirts,” Liu said.