As Cobourg welcomes the loan of the chair home-town Father of Confederacy James Cockburn used in Canada’s first Parliamentary sessions during this special sesquicentennial year, Keith Cockburn of Trenton says there’s more than one Cockburn chair.

He can’t say for certain if the one he owns has a link to James Cockburn, but then again it just might — even though his branch of the Cockburn family is no relation (as far as he knows).

Keith’s earliest memory of the chair is in the barn on grandfather Frederick Field Cockburn’s Spring Street property in Cobourg. It has been reupholstered over the years, but the wood frame has beautiful old-fashioned ornamental woodwork where the seat meets the back. And the pedestal-and-wheel rigging under the seat marks it as an office chair.

It is supposed to have been in Victoria Hall at one time, but Keith allows that there’s probably no way to prove that. If that were true, though, it would have once seen service in the same building where Cockburn had his office in pre-Confederation days.

Frederick Field Cockburn worked for Prudential Insurance from his home when Keith was a child, though he never was seen to use the Cockburn chair for his job. It was kept out in his barn, and he would use it whenever he wanted to sneak out for some peace and quiet.

At present, the chair is in storage as the Keith Cockburn family is selling their home.

As for the chair’s history, he said, all he has to go on is family stories.

“Some of them are interesting. Some of them are actually true. Sorting them out is the hard part,” he said.

• • •

COBOURG — The real Cockburn chair will actually have a small role to play in the May 6 150 Years of Fashion event, reports Elizabeth Wardell of Victoria Hall Volunteers, along with the Father of Confederation James Cockburn.

Cobourg planner Rob Franklin, who is a keen history buff, does regular duty impersonating Canada’s first Speaker of the House of Commons. He will be at the hall an hour in advance of both the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. events, stationed at the James Cockburn Room on the first floor to meet and greet those on their way upstairs to the Concert Hall for the wonderful extravaganza hosted by Victoria Hall Volunteers and Northumberland Players.

He will also welcome you to have a look at the James Cockburn Room. It has been restored to the appearance of what a law office would have looked like at the time Cockburn pursued his practice in Victoria Hall.

This is also a great opportunity (if you haven’t already had the chance) to see the James Cockburn Chair, the actual custom-made seat from which Cockburn acted as Speaker of the House, which is on loan from the House of Commons curator until September.

It’s a real value-added feature to an amazing event, and tickets are available now at $30 each at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (905-372-2210).

• • •

COBOURG — The Cobourg and District Dog Owners Group is looking for three new executive directors — specifically for the posts of vice-president, membership co-ordinator and recording secretary.

They also welcome new members, Jan Rosamond said, and anyone interested is invited to their annual general meeting Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the St. John Ambulance building (700 D’Arcy St., Cobourg).

This is the third year for the group that manages the Cobourg dog park on Ontario Street. Discussions at the meeting will include such topics as a small quiet-zone area, activity area and fun ideas.

For more information, contact Jan at info@caddog.org.

• • •

COBOURG — As if free movies on Mondays and Fridays weren’t enough, the Cobourg Public Library spring newsletter contains a wonderful variety of other activities and services for the adult community.

• April 19 — Enjoy a free movie at 2 p.m. to celebrate National Canada Film Day 150, the Red Violin (suitable for ages 14-plus).

• April 29 — It’s Grandparent Story Time at 10 a.m. Bring your grandchildren of all ages to share the fun.

• June 7 — The Altered Books program begins at 2 p.m., a chance to pick up tips on giving those old beloved books new life and to try a book-page craft (registration is required).

On an on-going basis, there’s device advice. Someone is always available to help you with your tablet, smart phone, laptop and desk-top computer, e-readers and more. Book your appointment at 905-372-9271 ext. 6210.

And the Adult Summer Reading Club starts June 15. Drop by the Cobourg, Gore’s Landing or Bewdley branch for your reading card to start tracking. Prizes are awarded weekly and monthly, with a grand-prize draw at the end of the summer. And if you’re looking for suggestions, they recommend the Evergreen Award book list for great Canadian fiction and non-fiction titles.

For more information, visit www.cobourg.ca/en/Library.aspx.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Even though March 25 was a Saturday, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Board of Education observed Earth Hour — both with in-class activities (often of the lights-free and electronics-free variety) prior to the big day and with their annual family challenge.

The board newsletter reports that 1,226 families have registered with the board as having participated at home, and many shared photos of their activities during that hour.

If you are interested in continuing your Earth Hour efforts, the board suggests visiting http://earthhour.org for ideas.

The board also suggests visiting parachutecanada.org to submit a nomination in the Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guards program. The nomination deadline is April 21, and details are available on-line.

• • •

