The Port Hope Panthers won the coin flip and hold home-ice advantage in their Provincial Junior Hockey League Schmalz Cup semifinal series against the Alliston Hornets.

The schedule is now listed on the PJHL’s Pointsteak site.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope starting at 7:30 p.m.

Alliston will host Game 2 on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

The series returns to Port Hope for Game on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and then shifts back to Alliston Wednesday, Apr. 12 at 7:30 p.m. for Game 4.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Friday, Apr. 14 in Port Hope at 6:30 p.m; Game 6 on Saturday, Apr. 15 in Alliston at 6:30 p.m. and Game 7 in Port Hope on Monday, Apr. 17 at 7:30 p.m.