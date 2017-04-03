COBOURG -

Cobourg Police Service has forged a first in Ontario — a working relationship with Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre to enhance their response to the victim in sexual-assault and domestic-violence cases.

Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston and Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu were joined by councillors and members of the Police Services Board on Monday to announce the Violence Against Women Response Enhancement Project.

A number of similar programs have been implemented in the US, Johnston said, among them the Philadelphia Project which is considered the gold standard.

A recent Globe & Mail article quoted Canada’s Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on her response to a review of the Philadelphia Project, which invites external advocates to assist in sex-assault cases. The minister commended the potential for this additional oversight to improve confidence in Canada’s justice system.

One barrier is that only five police services provincially have been identified as being open to having third-party advocates review files. The Cobourg Police Service have become the first of the five to establish a partnership with a third-party community agency for the benefit of the victims in these cases.

Johnston said they have examined the Philadelphia model and altered it in ways they believe will accommodate local needs more effectively.

She pointed out two key differences in the local model — on-going staff support from Cornerstone in working with victims (as opposed to a periodic review of cases) and its inclusion of victims of both sexual assault and domestic violence.

“This will allow us to better lend our support while creating a bridge to services for these victims,” Johnston said.

“Systemic challenges can be handled in a timely way.”

As they arise, Cornerstone community-services manager Jane Lang will review files and cases with the intent of offering feedback and suggestions to provide a more responsive service to victims and mitigate risk factors. Then she will make contact with the victim herself to see what assistance Cornerstone might provide.

Lang will remain a Cornerstone employee but, within the parameters of this new program, will be treated as a member of the Cobourg Police Service team with access to all information required to ensure the best outcome for the victim.

Cornerstone is always open to collaborations like this one, Johnston said, and they are happy to be part of the project.

“Being part of a unique program such as this allows Cornerstone to acknowledge and mitigate the traumatic impact upon victims, families, responders and communities.”

Chief Liu said the project had been in the works since the last quarter of 2016, in response to the Cobourg Police Services Board request to look at ways to enhance victim support and victim services.

Had they decided to hire someone for this task, it would have meant a significant budget outlay. Instead, they have allocated $25,000 to accommodate Lang’s time in working with the police.

“By tapping into the expertise at Cornerstone, we get the advantage of their many, many years of working with victims,” Liu said.

Johnston pointed out that the project also has the potential to enhance community safety, as they can sometimes identify risk factors in domestic assault cases — where things can go bad quickly.

“The expertise we have around domestic-violence risk, that is an important element, I think, that this partnership brings,” she stated.

Another auspicious aspect to the partnership was noted by Chief Liu, who has a background in domestic violence. Add to this the recruitment of Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf from Belleville, where he had a great deal of experience in sexual-assault investigation, he said.

At this time the program is seen as a one-year pilot project, to be evaluated as it rolls out in terms of being carried forward.

While Cobourg may see roughly 25 sexual assaults each year, a number that is below the provincial average, one instance is too many, the chief said.

“We hope, working with Cornerstone, we can better support our victims — and encourage more victims to come forward who are not reporting sexual assaults or domestic violence.

“Traditionally, police have worked in isolation without outside third-party eyes looking at police reports,” Liu said.

A Cornerstone staffer will see the task through the lens of supporting the victim, while the police can look at the same incident through the lens of criminal investigation.

“We recognize we don’t have all the expertise, nor do we have the answers, when it comes to sexual assault or domestic violence,” he said.

“It leaves the victim very traumatized, and it’s important we bring together the people who have the expertise to address the trauma of those involved.

“Having that outside third-party work with us is beneficial to everyone involved.”

Johnston stressed that, when a victim approaches Cornerstone first instead of the police, the victim will still make the ultimate call on whether or not an incident proceeds to a criminal investigation. In many domestic-violence cases, she pointed out, the victim does not wish to go this route.

“We look at ways to assist her in ensuring she and her family are safe. We will treat women as we always have, always giving them the option,” she said.

“Our intention is not to poke fingers at the police and find fault. We have a long-time positive relationship with the police, and we see ourselves in partnership around issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

