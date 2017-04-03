Check your organ-donor status this week

NORTHUMBERLAND -

While 80% of Ontarians support giving advance consent for organ and tissue donation, only about 30% are properly registered to do so.

This is just one issue being raised this week in an organ-donation display at Northumberland Hills Hospital — one of many Trillium Gift of Life Network displays going up throughout the province.

The display coincides with Bioethics Week in Canada, NHH professional-practice leader Kayleen McKenzie said, during which a number of awareness initiatives are planned at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

“We thought we would highlight this as well.”

It’s actually BeADonor Month, McKenzie said — they might continue the display, depending on the results.

Through one person’s donation, up to eight lives can be saved through organ donation and another 75 enhanced through tissue donation.

However, NHH co-ordinator of communications and community engagement Jennifer Gillard said, “There’s a significant gap between those who say they want to donate and those who have actually taken the right steps.”

It was easy some years ago, when one could indicate their willingness to be a donor on the back of a driver’s license. Now the indication is made on the provincial health card, and not every willing donor has made the switch.

It’s easy to find out, McKenzie said. Look on the back of our health card.

Overhearing the discussion, passer-by Betty Rose stopped to check. Her health card said “Donor” on the back, and she received a lapel button to celebrate this status.

If your card does not indicate you are a donor, McKenzie said, you can register on-line at beadonor.ca or call Services Ontario at 1-866-532-3161.

That’s one goal of the display — another is meant to dispel misconceptions about organ donation, because very few people are truly ineligible to be organ or tissue donors.

“I was just speaking with a volunteer who said, ‘I didn’t realize, at my age, I could donate,’” McKenzie said.

In fact, the oldest known tissue donor was over 100 years of age.

“She was saying she’d had illnesses, and thought she wasn’t a candidate. But they look at it on a case-by-case basis.”

Every three days, someone in Ontario dies waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, despite the knowledge and tools that could have saved them had there been enough organ donors.

“As many as 1.8 million Ontarians mistakenly believe they are registered organ and tissue donors,” Trillium Gift of Life Network president and chief executive officer Ronnie Gavsie said in a press release.

“This BeADonor month, we are encouraging all Ontarians to check if they are registered at www.BeADonor.ca. With over 1,500 people on the wait list today, we can give them hope by ensuring our wishes are registered.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith