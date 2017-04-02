Winning $100,000 Encore ticket sold in Cobourg

If you purchased your Lotto 6/49 ticket for Saturday's draw in Cobourg, you might be $100,000 richer.

A winning Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Cobourg for the April 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, OLG announced Sunday morning.

It was one of three big prizes sold in the province. The jackpot winning ticket worth $7-million was sold in Oshawa.

In addition, a winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Dollar Prize was sold in Cambridge.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, April 5 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw. Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.