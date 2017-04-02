St. Mary students going to Vimy Ridge

COBOURG -

Being at the Canadian Vimy Ridge monument for the 100th anniversary of that crucial battle is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that St. Mary Catholic Secondary School teacher Curtis Chornie was determined his students should be part of.

One year of fundraising later, a group of 29 is preparing to leave for France on Tuesday and will share in the anniversary observances on Sunday, April 9.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to pay their respects this way, and to gain a better understanding of previous generations and the sacrifices they made,” Chornie said.

“Some students are in the cadet corps, and this gives them an opportunity to connect on that level.”

Some of the students may be looking out for family names of their own, having relatives they believe may have been part of the battle, he added.

“Additionally, every traveller is partnered with a soldier who has served, so they are doing some research on that soldier. So when they visit, that soldier’s grave, they can have a better understanding of that soldier and their background and their life and their sacrifice.”

It is often said Canada came of age during those harsh April days, and Chornie has shared the story of why.

When Britain declared war in 1914, it effectively meant Canada was at war. Tens of thousands of patriotic young men rushed to enlist, never suspecting the new deadly technology of high-explosive shells, powerful machine guns, poison gas, submarines and war planes. Over four years, perhaps 10-million were killed.

By spring of 1917, the war seemed stalled, with neither side able to make a significant break-though. An Allied offensive was planned in the area of Arras, France, during which the Canadians would be tasked with capturing the entrenched German position at Vimy Ridge.

The battle began April 9 — Easter Monday — at 5:30 a.m., with a contingent of 15,000 to 20,000 Canadian soldiers charging through wind-driven snow and sleet to lead the way into enemy fire. This courage drew the admiration of the Allied forces. Four were honoured with the highest of military awards, the Victoria Cross.

The corps of 100,000 Canadians who were in the battle suffered almost 11,000 casualties (including 3,600 fatalities).

By the end of the war, some 66,000 Canadians had lost their lives with 170,000 wounded.

The legacy of Vimy Ridge was a new and stronger sense of national identity for Canada, with the soldiers’ valour and achievements raising the country’s stature among the nations of the world.

Canada’s iconic memorial with its twin towers stands on land granted in perpetuity by a grateful France, inscribed with the names of 11,285 Canadians who were listed as missing and presumed dead in France during the First World War.

Student Isaac Andrus was so impressed by the lessons of Vimy Ridge that they remained with him as he made all his preparations for the trip. Undertaking a fundraiser with fellow students Tyler Andrus and Austin Cooper, they took half the proceeds and donated them to the Port Hope Legion.

“It’s important to remember everyone who fought for us, to have what we have today,” Isaac stated.

The fundraising actually kicked off last year, with a walk-a-thon on April 9, 2016 — the 99th anniversary of Vimy Ridge.

“We are fortunate we can afford the opportunity to do these things — outside-the-classroom experiences are excellent ways to enhance the learning experience,” principal Rob Majdell said.

And while the trip will enhance his students history, social studies and geography curricula, Chornie said, it’s also a moment in history they can experience personally.

“I think it’s a great educational experience and a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” student Sabrina Drake agreed.

“It’s not every day you get to go there, and not often you will have this celebration. It’s nice to recognize those who fought for us and the freedom we have today.”

“Everyone needs to pay their respects to the soldiers,” McKenna Beatty added.

“They fought hard for us, and it’s important to go over there and commemorate them — and our country.”

The students displayed a banner that they have made to take with them, flocked with poppies, decorated with battlefield imagery and bearing the familiar slogan, “Lest we forget.”

It will be displayed during their trip wherever it seems appropriate to do so.

