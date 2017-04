The second Cobourg Comic Con took place Saturday at the Cobourg Community Centre.

From comic books and artwork to many other items, there was lots to see, including a number of people who dressed up for the event.

The event was sponsored by Pop Culture Canada. Admission cost was two non-perishable food items or $2. The food donations were directed to the Northumberland County Food 4 All Warehouse.

The first Cobourg Comic Con was held this past October.