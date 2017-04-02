Renovating adds value to your home and comfort to your life.

Trust the professionals at Brandom Kitchen and Bath Design Centre to design and install your fantastic new living space.

Celebrating 30 years in 2017, Brandom will manage your project from beginning to end and employ their own teams of experienced, skilled craftsmen and fully certified tradespeople. They truly are a one-stop shop for all your renovation needs.

Stop in to Brandom’s incredible 8000 sq.ft. showroom for inspiration, design styles and professional advice. Browse through fantastic displays that feature a wide range of cabinetry styles, doors, trims back splash tiles and countertops in granite, marble, Caesarstone and laminate. There are faucets, sinks and many exciting flooring options including marble, porcelain and wood. Be sure to see the glass enclosures, bathroom fixtures, vanities and backsplash ideas all set up for you to imagine them in your own home.

At Brandom Kitchen and Bath Design Centre, seeing is believing! They use the latest computer assisted design software to produce a floor plan, elevations, and detailed colour images of your new design. Working with a member of their certified interior design team, you’ll be able to see your new kitchen or bath before the work begins. It’s all part of Brandom’s no-obligation design and quotation service!

Brandom Kitchen and Bath Centre is located at 1732 Baseline Rd. W. in Courtice. Visit www.brandomkitchensandbath.com.

Watch for flyers from Brandom in a future edition of Northumberland Today.

...

Submissions to Business Beat are published at no cost once every three months for companies that are advertisers in good standing with Northumberland Today, providing the company has a new feature, owner, qualification, etc. to publicize. Parent companies may contribute on behalf of local distributors. Charitable/ non-profit organizations may appear more frequently. Submissions must be in sentence form and e-mailed before 5 p.m. the Thursday prior to publication. A maximum 250 words will be considered and edited for inclusion. Space available, an item will be repeated a second week. Business customers must be in good standing with Northumberland Publishers. Please submit items via e-mail to Jeff Gard at: jgard@postmedia.com. Written submissions may be dropped off or mailed to Northumberland Publishers offices: Box 400, 99 King St. W., Cobourg K9A 2M4