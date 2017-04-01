Max Ewart scored the go-ahead goal with 6:58 remaining in the third period as the Trenton Golden Hawks edged the Cobourg Cougars 4-3 Friday night in the opening game of the Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference final.

Lucas Brown, with two goals, and Brandon Marinelli also scored for the host Golden Hawks in front of 1,127 spectators at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens in Trenton.

Matthew Carroll, Brenden Locke and Spencer Roberts replied for the Cougars, which trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 by the end of the second before tying the score at three early in the third.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre, starting at 7 p.m.

Trenton could be without goaltender Chris Janzen, who received a gross misconduct for shooting the puck over the glass after the final buzzer sounded Friday night.

More to come.