Sunshine List reveals top earners in public sector

The annual Sunshine List has been released and includes public sector employees who were paid $100,000 or more in 2016.

Salary information is available at www.ontario.ca.

Below are the lists for Northumberland County, Alnwick/Haldimand Township, the Town of Cobourg, Hamilton Township, Municipality of Port Hope and Northumberland Hills Hospital.

Northumberland County

Burrows Galen $106,254.09 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Kaur Narinder $104,678.80 County of Northumberland Registered Nurse

Lake Christopher $103,602.50 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics

Mcbride Danny $108,122.11 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction

Stumpf Michael $105,536.98 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Allen Karl $102,232.36 County of Northumberland Plant Manager Material Recovery Facility

Anderson Jim $108,646.99 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Armstron Ellen $101,238.61 County of Northumberland Manager of Admin Services, Social Services

Bonitto Carl $102,012.81 County of Northumberland Purchasing and Risk Management Services Manager

Brown Susan $113,806.12 County of Northumberland Deputy Chief, Operations

Campbell Dwayne $106,827.53 County of Northumberland Manager of Land Use Planning and Inspection Services

Dawson Clare $139,296.84 County of Northumberland Administrator of Golden Plough Lodge

Detlor William $129,489.11 County of Northumberland Chief of Paramedics

Doucet Joan $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Human Resources / Payroll Manager

Horne Lisa $109,741.73 County of Northumberland Director, Community and Social Services

Lock Eric $110,729.37 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Mackey Trevor $102,026.96 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics

Mcconnell Steven $101,349.24 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction

Mcloughlin Keith $100,900.35 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Moore Jennifer $169,114.73 County of Northumberland Chief Administrative Officer

Pidgen Tracy $102,976.28 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Williams Shaunette $130,312.88 County of Northumberland Director of Care

Ainsworth Lisa $139,296.86 County of Northumberland Director of Corporate Services

Borowec Dan $139,295.21 County of Northumberland Director of Economic Development and Tourism

Dees Glenn $115,723.98 County of Northumberland Director of Finance and Treasurer

Holzmann Leslie $101,371.74 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction

Jakic Mike $103,429.06 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics

Johnston Sean $104,992.77 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Knutson Betty Ann $105,795.07 County of Northumberland Assistance Director of Care, Golden Plough Lodge

Malette Michael $100,165.27 County of Northumberland Paramedic

Mccue Adam $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Manager, Environment and Technical Services

Mills Mark $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Manager of Roads Operations

Mooers Janet $106,547.13 County of Northumberland Associate Director, Resident Care, Golden Plough Lodge

Nitsh Matthew $102,019.97 County of Northumberland Accounting Services Manager / Deputy Treasurer

Pannu Mobushar $150,729.66 County of Northumberland Director of Transportation / Waste and Facilities

Quemby Deric $102,204.26 County of Northumberland Information Technology Services Manager

Stevenson Carol $102,328.85 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics

Stubbings Kenneth $102,008.62 County of Northumberland Health and Safety / Emergency

Township of Alnwick/Haldimand

Korotki Terry J. $108,591.78 Township of Alnwick/Haldimand Chief Administrative Officer

Town of Cobourg

Bellemare Marc $125,559.01 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Davey Ian $125,262.03 Town of Cobourg Director of Corporate Services

Ferguson Richard $107,869.61 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Francella Frank $108,979.03 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

MacDonald Scott $133,798.66 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain

Martin Richard $117,814.10 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Richardson Michael $123,320.17 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Rutherford James $108,066.77 Town of Cobourg Sergeant

Sedgwick Brent $111,783.40 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Sheils Jeffery $130,931.15 Town of Cobourg Acting Staff Sergeant

Stroeder Gene $108,046.64 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Thrasher Barry $115,660.78 Town of Cobourg Director of Public Works

McLean W. Peter $120,109.29 Town of Cobourg Instructor

Allison Brent $124,115.72 Town of Cobourg Detective Sergeant

Baggaley Jamie $119,264.85 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Bambridge Scott $120,554.51 Town of Cobourg Staff Sergeant

Blaind Bryan $116,970.51 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Cunningham Damien $114,839.65 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Curr Randall $135,325.27 Town of Cobourg Sergeant

Davis Larry $109,530.44 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Egas James $102,250.51 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Koomen Stephen $118,708.38 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Liu Kai $187,368.86 Town of Cobourg Chief of Police

MacDonald Janice $116,977.80 Town of Cobourg Detective Constable

McGlashon Glenn $125,242.57 Town of Cobourg Director of Planning and Development

Peacock Stephen $154,411.96 Town of Cobourg Chief Administrative Officer

Post Christopher $114,439.23 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Reeves Cindy $106,225.74 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Saunders Nancy $114,952.60 Town of Cobourg Sergeant

VandeGraaf Paul $178,990.17 Town of Cobourg Deputy Police Chief

Wilson Todd $130,553.87 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain

Blair Aaron $123,832.32 Town of Cobourg Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Briggs Jeffrey $104,453.12 Town of Cobourg First Class Fighter

Brown Christopher $125,774.27 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain

Diminie Mark $138,723.89 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain

Legere Paul $140,651.60 Town of Cobourg Sergeant

Matthijsse Amy $120,280.37 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

McLean W. Peter $120,109.29 Town of Cobourg Staff Sergeant

Periard David $116,008.20 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable

Schroeder Kevin $120,096.10 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter

Thompson Eugene $117,434.84 Town of Cobourg Deputy Fire Chief

Vilneff Michael $124,964.49 Town of Cobourg Fire Chief

Stanford Deborah $106,109.72 Sir Sandford Fleming College Manager, Cobourg Campus

Township of Hamilton

Anderson Arthur $110,600.50 Township of Hamilton Chief Administrative Officer

Serson Kelly $115,442.90 Township of Hamilton Director of Emergency Services

Surerus Kathleen $101,038.02 Township of Hamilton Director of Corporate Services

Municipality of Port Hope

Baxter David $125,700.16 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Finance / Treasurer

Bernardi Susan $104,722.60 Municipality of Port Hope Municipal Project Staff Team Leader

Edgar Charles R. $107,209.12 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Fire and Emergency Services

Trumper Richard $103,084.32 Municipality of Port Hope Water Operations Manager

Wheeler James $112,552.81 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Fire and Emergency Services

Angelo Peter $136,743.32 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Works and Engineering / Acting Director of Building and Planning

Jennings Stacey $215,453.63 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician

Sprague Duff $124,757.32 Port Hope Community Health Centre Executive Director

Zalzal Nayla $250,024.29 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician

Torok Kim $198,086.53 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician

Oosterhof John $113,803.20 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Rines Stephen $100,191.98 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Stout Morgan $111,597.61 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Clarke Nathan $110,530.95 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Douglas Stephen $130,170.71 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Lawrence Mathew $115,553.75 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Pitcher Robert $107,820.48 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Staples Tammie $101,979.19 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Andrews Kathryn $120,441.04 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Austin Stephen $105,443.94 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Charron Ryan $100,646.32 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Fenton Stephen $102,414.13 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Linker Daniel $116,736.33 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Strongman Darren $132,497.40 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Inspector

Teno Terrence $117,820.50 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer

Wood Bryant $158,158.44 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board

Northumberland Hills Hospital

McNair Heather $125,972.29 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse

Moffat Ian $100,920.16 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Diagnostic Imaging

Oliver Laura $105,312.13 Northumberland Hills Hospital Diagnostic Imaging Technologist

Outram Catherine $114,023.68 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Finance

Turk Cheryl $156,941.26 Northumberland Hills Hospital Vice President Finance and Information Systems Chief Financial Officer and Chief Procurement Officer

Donoghue Mike $112,910.28 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Information Technology

Giroux Kelli $102,735.80 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse

Hill Melanie $121,047.50 Northumberland Hills Hospital Program Director

Allan Myonne $100,921.58 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Quality and Safety

Brenner Helen $153,266.25 Northumberland Hills Hospital Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President, Patient Services

Chester Tracey $124,537.58 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse, Team Leader

Court Molly $107,525.12 Northumberland Hills Hospital Manager, Patient Care

Davis Linda $249,999.88 Northumberland Hills Hospital President, Chief Executive Officer

Hayes Joanna $103,826.81 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse

Howarth Elaine $114,907.39 Northumberland Hills Hospital Nurse Practitioner

Kay Kelly $154,545.47 Northumberland Hills Hospital Executive Director, Regional Specialized Geriatric Services

Lackey Kathryn Anne $109,646.65 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse

Rennicks Andrew $106,207.26 Northumberland Hills Hospital Charge Technologist

Schwartz Rhonda $118,874.50 Northumberland Hills Hospital Clinical Practice Leader, Regional Specialized Geriatric Services

Sutherland Anna-Marie $120,243.21 Northumberland Hills Hospital Program Director

Vosburgh Elizabeth J. $129,499.67 Northumberland Hills Hospital Vice President, Human Resources