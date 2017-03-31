Sunshine List reveals top earners in public sector
The annual Sunshine List has been released and includes public sector employees who were paid $100,000 or more in 2016.
Salary information is available at www.ontario.ca.
Below are the lists for Northumberland County, Alnwick/Haldimand Township, the Town of Cobourg, Hamilton Township, Municipality of Port Hope and Northumberland Hills Hospital.
Northumberland County
Burrows Galen $106,254.09 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Kaur Narinder $104,678.80 County of Northumberland Registered Nurse
Lake Christopher $103,602.50 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics
Mcbride Danny $108,122.11 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction
Stumpf Michael $105,536.98 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Allen Karl $102,232.36 County of Northumberland Plant Manager Material Recovery Facility
Anderson Jim $108,646.99 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Armstron Ellen $101,238.61 County of Northumberland Manager of Admin Services, Social Services
Bonitto Carl $102,012.81 County of Northumberland Purchasing and Risk Management Services Manager
Brown Susan $113,806.12 County of Northumberland Deputy Chief, Operations
Campbell Dwayne $106,827.53 County of Northumberland Manager of Land Use Planning and Inspection Services
Dawson Clare $139,296.84 County of Northumberland Administrator of Golden Plough Lodge
Detlor William $129,489.11 County of Northumberland Chief of Paramedics
Doucet Joan $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Human Resources / Payroll Manager
Horne Lisa $109,741.73 County of Northumberland Director, Community and Social Services
Lock Eric $110,729.37 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Mackey Trevor $102,026.96 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics
Mcconnell Steven $101,349.24 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction
Mcloughlin Keith $100,900.35 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Moore Jennifer $169,114.73 County of Northumberland Chief Administrative Officer
Pidgen Tracy $102,976.28 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Williams Shaunette $130,312.88 County of Northumberland Director of Care
Ainsworth Lisa $139,296.86 County of Northumberland Director of Corporate Services
Borowec Dan $139,295.21 County of Northumberland Director of Economic Development and Tourism
Dees Glenn $115,723.98 County of Northumberland Director of Finance and Treasurer
Holzmann Leslie $101,371.74 County of Northumberland Supervisor Roads Operations and Construction
Jakic Mike $103,429.06 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics
Johnston Sean $104,992.77 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Knutson Betty Ann $105,795.07 County of Northumberland Assistance Director of Care, Golden Plough Lodge
Malette Michael $100,165.27 County of Northumberland Paramedic
Mccue Adam $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Manager, Environment and Technical Services
Mills Mark $102,019.94 County of Northumberland Manager of Roads Operations
Mooers Janet $106,547.13 County of Northumberland Associate Director, Resident Care, Golden Plough Lodge
Nitsh Matthew $102,019.97 County of Northumberland Accounting Services Manager / Deputy Treasurer
Pannu Mobushar $150,729.66 County of Northumberland Director of Transportation / Waste and Facilities
Quemby Deric $102,204.26 County of Northumberland Information Technology Services Manager
Stevenson Carol $102,328.85 County of Northumberland Shift Superintendent, Paramedics
Stubbings Kenneth $102,008.62 County of Northumberland Health and Safety / Emergency
Township of Alnwick/Haldimand
Korotki Terry J. $108,591.78 Township of Alnwick/Haldimand Chief Administrative Officer
Town of Cobourg
Bellemare Marc $125,559.01 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Davey Ian $125,262.03 Town of Cobourg Director of Corporate Services
Ferguson Richard $107,869.61 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Francella Frank $108,979.03 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
MacDonald Scott $133,798.66 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain
Martin Richard $117,814.10 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Richardson Michael $123,320.17 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Rutherford James $108,066.77 Town of Cobourg Sergeant
Sedgwick Brent $111,783.40 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Sheils Jeffery $130,931.15 Town of Cobourg Acting Staff Sergeant
Stroeder Gene $108,046.64 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Thrasher Barry $115,660.78 Town of Cobourg Director of Public Works
McLean W. Peter $120,109.29 Town of Cobourg Instructor
Allison Brent $124,115.72 Town of Cobourg Detective Sergeant
Baggaley Jamie $119,264.85 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Bambridge Scott $120,554.51 Town of Cobourg Staff Sergeant
Blaind Bryan $116,970.51 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Cunningham Damien $114,839.65 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Curr Randall $135,325.27 Town of Cobourg Sergeant
Davis Larry $109,530.44 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Egas James $102,250.51 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Koomen Stephen $118,708.38 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Liu Kai $187,368.86 Town of Cobourg Chief of Police
MacDonald Janice $116,977.80 Town of Cobourg Detective Constable
McGlashon Glenn $125,242.57 Town of Cobourg Director of Planning and Development
Peacock Stephen $154,411.96 Town of Cobourg Chief Administrative Officer
Post Christopher $114,439.23 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Reeves Cindy $106,225.74 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Saunders Nancy $114,952.60 Town of Cobourg Sergeant
VandeGraaf Paul $178,990.17 Town of Cobourg Deputy Police Chief
Wilson Todd $130,553.87 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain
Blair Aaron $123,832.32 Town of Cobourg Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Briggs Jeffrey $104,453.12 Town of Cobourg First Class Fighter
Brown Christopher $125,774.27 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain
Diminie Mark $138,723.89 Town of Cobourg Fire Captain
Legere Paul $140,651.60 Town of Cobourg Sergeant
Matthijsse Amy $120,280.37 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Periard David $116,008.20 Town of Cobourg First Class Constable
Schroeder Kevin $120,096.10 Town of Cobourg First Class Fire Fighter
Thompson Eugene $117,434.84 Town of Cobourg Deputy Fire Chief
Vilneff Michael $124,964.49 Town of Cobourg Fire Chief
Stanford Deborah $106,109.72 Sir Sandford Fleming College Manager, Cobourg Campus
Township of Hamilton
Anderson Arthur $110,600.50 Township of Hamilton Chief Administrative Officer
Serson Kelly $115,442.90 Township of Hamilton Director of Emergency Services
Surerus Kathleen $101,038.02 Township of Hamilton Director of Corporate Services
Municipality of Port Hope
Baxter David $125,700.16 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Finance / Treasurer
Bernardi Susan $104,722.60 Municipality of Port Hope Municipal Project Staff Team Leader
Edgar Charles R. $107,209.12 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Fire and Emergency Services
Trumper Richard $103,084.32 Municipality of Port Hope Water Operations Manager
Wheeler James $112,552.81 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Fire and Emergency Services
Angelo Peter $136,743.32 Municipality of Port Hope Director of Works and Engineering / Acting Director of Building and Planning
Jennings Stacey $215,453.63 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician
Sprague Duff $124,757.32 Port Hope Community Health Centre Executive Director
Zalzal Nayla $250,024.29 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician
Torok Kim $198,086.53 Port Hope Community Health Centre Physician
Oosterhof John $113,803.20 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Rines Stephen $100,191.98 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Stout Morgan $111,597.61 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Clarke Nathan $110,530.95 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Douglas Stephen $130,170.71 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Lawrence Mathew $115,553.75 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Pitcher Robert $107,820.48 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Staples Tammie $101,979.19 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Andrews Kathryn $120,441.04 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Austin Stephen $105,443.94 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Charron Ryan $100,646.32 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Fenton Stephen $102,414.13 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Linker Daniel $116,736.33 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Strongman Darren $132,497.40 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Inspector
Teno Terrence $117,820.50 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board Police Officer
Wood Bryant $158,158.44 Municipality of Port Hope Police Service Board
Northumberland Hills Hospital
McNair Heather $125,972.29 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse
Moffat Ian $100,920.16 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Diagnostic Imaging
Oliver Laura $105,312.13 Northumberland Hills Hospital Diagnostic Imaging Technologist
Outram Catherine $114,023.68 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Finance
Turk Cheryl $156,941.26 Northumberland Hills Hospital Vice President Finance and Information Systems Chief Financial Officer and Chief Procurement Officer
Donoghue Mike $112,910.28 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Information Technology
Giroux Kelli $102,735.80 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse
Hill Melanie $121,047.50 Northumberland Hills Hospital Program Director
Allan Myonne $100,921.58 Northumberland Hills Hospital Director, Quality and Safety
Brenner Helen $153,266.25 Northumberland Hills Hospital Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President, Patient Services
Chester Tracey $124,537.58 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse, Team Leader
Court Molly $107,525.12 Northumberland Hills Hospital Manager, Patient Care
Davis Linda $249,999.88 Northumberland Hills Hospital President, Chief Executive Officer
Hayes Joanna $103,826.81 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse
Howarth Elaine $114,907.39 Northumberland Hills Hospital Nurse Practitioner
Kay Kelly $154,545.47 Northumberland Hills Hospital Executive Director, Regional Specialized Geriatric Services
Lackey Kathryn Anne $109,646.65 Northumberland Hills Hospital Registered Nurse
Rennicks Andrew $106,207.26 Northumberland Hills Hospital Charge Technologist
Schwartz Rhonda $118,874.50 Northumberland Hills Hospital Clinical Practice Leader, Regional Specialized Geriatric Services
Sutherland Anna-Marie $120,243.21 Northumberland Hills Hospital Program Director
Vosburgh Elizabeth J. $129,499.67 Northumberland Hills Hospital Vice President, Human Resources