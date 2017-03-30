Try the Seggie Shoot-out at Street Hockey Festival

COBOURG -

The Northumberland Street Hockey Festival will be back May 9 for a 12th year, but a new addition to the event honours the memory of a beloved teacher and local sports figure.

The Seggie Shoot-out is in memory of Rick Seggie, Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation special-events and communications assistant Natasha Jacobs said this week at the launch of the event.

Seggie taught at Port Hope High School from 1979 to 1992, then one semester at CDCI East and on to St. Mary Secondary School until 2010. He started the St. Mary's hockey program, and was also an OMHA coach.

“His name was synonymous with organized sports in the county, very passionate about sports,” foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham recalled.

“The kids adored him,” commented Scott Fraser, retired CDCI West teacher and mentor of the Youth Cares Committee that organizes the Street Hockey Festival each year.

“Rick Seggie was an enormous hockey fan and a lover of all things Canadian, an amazing teacher, and a proud and wonderful father and grandfather,” Jacobs said.

All ages are invited to try their luck at the pre-game Seggie Shoot-out for the honour of winning the Rick Seggie Shoot-out Trophy.

The event takes place May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Legion Fields parking lot, committee member Claire Stilman said.

Fellow committee member Sydney Stewart said that the first Street Hockey Festival was organized by Damien Cunningham in 2006. In the years since then, it has raised $60,000 for the foundation in support of priority hospital equipment.

Because it's the Canada 150 year, they are hoping participants will get into the spirit — dress in red and white, perhaps, or pick a team name that commemorates something truly Canadian.

Teams of seven are invited to form up in six age categories (five and under, six to eight, nine to 11, 12 to 14, 15 to 17, and 18-plus) for co-ed competition. Registration is $100 per team.

Committee member Emily Lonsberry announced that JJ's Steak and Burgers is back as a barbecue sponsor to provide lunch.

And Fraser was delighted to have Canadian Tire remain on-board as a presenting sponsor.

“We thank Peter Puglia, new owner of Canadian Tire, for carrying on the tradition of supporting hockey initiatives in our community,” he said.

“Without his support, this event would not be the success it is.”

Registration forms are available at the foundation office (located inside the main doors at Northumberland Hills Hospital), or visit www.nhhfoundation.ca or e-mail Jacobs at njacobs@nhh.ca. Completed forms and registration payments must be received by the foundation office by May 1.