PORT HOPE -

The citizens' group Rural Representation continues to hammer away at Municipality of Port Hope council through its newsletters and statements to the news media.

But while its spokesperson Caroline Thornton says Mayor Bob Sanderson and Deputy Mayor Greg Burns are failing to keep promises to improve communications with rural Ward 2 residents, and failing to meet with them as requested, the mayor says says that he has never refused to do that.

Sanderson told Northumberland Today his approach is an open-door policy, either with someone dropping in, or making an appointment. Not once has his executive assistance advised that such a meeting has been requested by Thortnon, he said.

The mayor has also suggested Thornton, “or any other citizen (rural or urban),” should attend council sessions or committee meetings and “ask questions directly.” He added that Thornton has been “conspicuous by her absence” from these opportunities.

Over the winter and early spring, Rural Representation has issued a series of critical newsletters about the way council handles its responsibilities as well as sending those, plus correspondence requesting a meeting, to Sanderson and Burns – but they ignore them, Thornton said in an interview.

The group has created a report card itemizing pre-election promises and contrasting them with actions taken by the councillors.

Recently Burns issued a lengthy reply in writing at council, but Thornton maintains there are three outstanding items:

• no direct answers to the report card itself;

• what the group characterizes as a “seriously flawed” budget process, and no quarterly report linking the budget which is set each year to the budget actually spent; and

• failing to budget the court-agreed-upon repayment of LLRW Trust Funds that were spent by the Municipality of Port Hope without regard to the direction of the trust to use them for Ward 2 residents (an amount of about $2.5-million).

Mayor Sanderson, meantime, spoke on behalf of himself and Deputy Mayor Burns in an e-mail interview this week, maintaining that the “facts” contained in Rural Representation's newsletters are inaccurate.

Previously, he stated that the budgeting process is open and above-board, following accepted accounting standards, while the municipality creates an asset management plan — and that because of the Trust Fund court appeal later this month, he will not address that matter which is before the courts.

Mayor Sanderson said he believes Thornton is using the media as a public platform “to serve her purposes,” and stated that he “truly doesn't know what they are.

“It is unfortunate she does not apply her energy and time in a positive way that could enhance our community,” he added.