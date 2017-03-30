Provincial Green Party leader comes to Cobourg

COBOURG -

Provincial Green Party leader Mike Schreiner stops in Cobourg this Sunday on a tour, meeting with people to discuss concerns ranging from hydro bills to the need for change, states a media release.

There will be a one-hour meet-and-greet at the Buttermilk Cafe, 44 King St. W., starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by a visit to the Cobourg Tannery District and a solar-energy project on Princess Street, also in Cobourg, beginning at 2:45 p.m.

The day before, Schreiner will be touring parts of Peterborough, including the Lansdowne Street farmers' market at 11 am, Harper Park and The Sadleir House.