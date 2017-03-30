OPP respond to four rural break-ins

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland OPP report responding to three break-in complaints in Alnwick-Haldimand Township on March 27 and one in Hamilton Township the following day.

At Archer Road, west of Grafton, there is a March 27 report of a culprit or culprits forcing open a door between 8:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Items missing include a quantity of cash (including $500 in US currency), a Mega Chronograph watch and a gold ring inscribed, “to Dave love Cindy.”

At McDonald Road, in the Castleton area, there is a March 27 report of a culprit or culprits entering through a rear door between noon and 3:45 p.m. Items missing include a quantity of jewelry and firearms including ammunition. The firearms include a 12-gauge pump-action Remington 870 shotgun, a .223 Remington bolt-action rifle with Scorpion Venom 30-mm. scope and bipod, and a PSE Compound bow (camouflage colour) and arrows.

At Woodland Drive, south of Hastings, there is a March 27 report of a break-in that occurred at 3:45 p.m., while the home owner was in the basement and a culprit or culprits entered through the front door. Nothing was taken, as the culprit or culprits fled the scene upon realizing someone was at home.

The following day, an incident on Donaldson Road West was reported when, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a culprit or culprits forced open a rear sliding door. Items taken include a Dewalt 45-gal. air compressor, a small black fire safe containing personal documents, jewelry, a quantity of cash, prescription medications and three lap-top computers — an Acer, a Toshiba and a Gateway model P6829H, serial number 1015734R00824007872200 with 17-in. Screen.

In the Hamilton Township incident, the home owner's dog appears to have been injured as a result of the break-in.

Northumberland OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with these on-going investigations, and would ask that anyone with information contact the Cobourg OPP detachment at 905-372-5421 or 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Peterborough-Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and not have to appear in court.