Grafton Legion salutes young speakers

GRAFTON -

The April Foote Notes issued by the Grafton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (the 580 Lt. Col. John W. Foote VC CD branch) says that a long line of great events in March began with their public-speaking contest.

Seventeen students in Grades 1 through 9 participated in three age categories. The winners:

• From Grades 1 to 3, Jordan Simpson placed first, Tyler Calvert-Challice came in second and Chloe Crossley-Gryko finished in third place — all from St. Mary Elementary School.

• From Grades 4 to 6, Grafton Public School students placed first and second — William Hall and Lara Echeverria, respectively — with Ethan Rivard of St. Mary coming in third.

• From Grades 7 to 9, Sam Hall of Cobourg Collegiate Institute took first place, with Jack Griffith of St. Mary in second place and Carter Jean of Grafton Public School in third.

Winners went on to Zone F2 competition in Bewdley March 25, and Sam Hall placed first at zone level in his category.

The branch also enjoyed their St. Patrick's Day dinner, plus the 11th annual Jean Jaynes-Jack Harnden-Eugene Tidd memorial darts and cribbage tournament.

Winners in darts were Michelle Stanley, Ivan Stanley, Jeff Lambert and Sharon Crane.

Winners in crib were Shirley Davey and Fern Stewart.

With $927.50 raised, the Cancer Society and Lung Association would each have received $463.75. However, the branch added $72.50 to top up each donation to $500.

In April, a number of upcoming events are planned:

• April 2 — Stoney Stoneman and the Sundance Band present an open-mic jamboree from 1 to 5 p.m. A light lunch will be served, and refreshments will be available. Admission is $8 per person, $15 per couple and $3 for entertainers.

• April 4 and 18 — Support the branch at Bingo Country in Cobourg, starting at 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are always welcome — come at noon and ask for Tracey.

• April 8 — Moonshot euchre and a roast-beef dinner are on offer. Register at noon for cards ($5 per person, with prizes and 50-50 draw), and play from 1 to 4 p.m. Then stay for a dinner of roast beef, gravy, potato, vegetables, bun and dessert with tea and coffee at $12 per person.

• April 9 — In conjunction with Canadian delegations in Ottawa and at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France (for more information, see http://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/history/first-world-war/vimy-ridge/100-anniversary), the branch commemorates the Battle of Vimy Ridge at 2 p.m. at the Grafton cenotaph. An invitation is extended to all to join them. Besides Vimy commemorations, the branch reminds everyone of a number of other historic commemorations in 2017, including the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid (Operation Jubilee) on Aug. 19 and the 100th anniversaries of other battles — the Battle for Hill 70 on Aug. 15, the Battle of Passchendaele Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, and the Battle of Cambrai on Nov. 20.

• April 19 — It's Seniors' Lunch and Euchre Day. Lunch is served at noon (by donation), with euchre to follow.

• April 23 – Moonshot Euchre is $5 per person. Register at noon, and play from 1 to 4 p.m. There are prizes and 50/50 draws, plus sandwiches, coffee and tea.

Weekly events continue in April:

• Tuesdays — Darts, 7 to 10 p.m.

• Wednesdays — Moonshot euchre, 7 to 9 p.m., $3 per person and everyone is welcome.

• Thursdays — Seniors' darts, 1 to 4 p.m., open to everyone with teams made up by blind draw.

• Most Fridays — Friday Night Supper, put together by volunteers. The menu is always different (see the website, Facebook or Twitter to find out what's being served), and it's $7 per person.

Events to look forward to beyond April include a May 6 yard sale and bake sale, and a May 7 country jam session.

Branch hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and closed Sundays and Mondays — though special events may alter hours slightly. Free WiFi is available (just ask the bartender for the password).

The Grafton Legion hall is available to rent for wedding receptions, family events, banquets, and other special occasions. It is about 2,100 sq. ft. In size and licensed by the ACGO for 137 people (and 51 in the Member Lounge).

The hall can be configured to meet your needs, and set-up time is usually available at no extra cost.

The $175 rental is all-inclusive (taxes, set-up, tables and chairs, bar access). Call 905-349-2148 to discuss your booking.

The ladies' auxiliary is available for catering upon request at additional cost. Contact Helen Massey at 905-372-2639 for details and pricing on providing your event with lunch, supper or snacks.

You can keep up to date with what is happening at the branch by visiting http://www.rcl580.ca. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rl580 or follow them on Twitter @rcl580.

