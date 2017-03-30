Get on the mat for a local family

COBOURG -

Caren Bridel says she could not hear about what her friend Jaimee is going through in her family's battle against kidney disease without wanting to help.

And since she met Jaimee when she taught mother-and-child yoga at the Early Years Centre, Bridel organized an April 2 yoga fundraiser to help.

Jaimee's husband Sam was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure five years ago, Bridel related, and his only hope was a live donor. Unfortunately, a wait of seven years in a case like this is not unusual.

The family has begun reaching out in an effort to get more potential donors to come forward, and they remain hopeful that a prospective match for transplant will be found.

Meanwhile, Sam's condition has worsened to the point that he requires nine hours of dialysis each day.

With her concerns over her husband's health, the hours spent travelling to and from doctors' appointments and the care of their young daughter Audrey, Jaimee has resigned her job to take care of her family when they need her the most.

Bridel's hope is that the community will come through, and get on the mat to help.

This Sunday, she will offer two classes — family yoga for kids aged four to 12 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and yoga fusion class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Take your pick and give what you can.

It will take place at Premiere Dance Studio, 726 Ontario St., Cobourg, and all proceeds will help the family with travel, parking and living expenses as they hold out hope for a viable transplant prospect.

RSVP to JivitaMovement@gmail.com, Bridel said, or just show up.