Alderville First Nation Chief James (Jim Bob) Marsden will be among the Anishinabek Nation attending the 100th Vimy Ridge commemoration on April 9 in France.

Marsden is one of four southeast-region chiefs from the Anishinabek (Union of Ontario Indians), and Alderville is one of 40 First Nation communities participating.

Marsden said he will wear traditional headpieces and ribbon for the special event.

The chief added that he will be accompanied by Eric Crowe of Alderville, who was with the Marines during the Gulf War conflict and is now with the RCMP.

There were three army infantry enlistees from Alderville who died overseas in the First World War and are remembered at the Vimy Memorial at Pas de Calais, France. Local historian Dave Mowat identifies those soldiers as:

• William Blaker, lost in battle at age 20 on April 5, 1917, while serving with the 5 Battalion Saskatchewan Regiment.

• William Hagar, lost in battle at age 28 on May 9, 1917, while serving with the 19 Battalion Central Ontario Regiment.

• Archie Simpson, lost in battle at age 37 on May 13, 1917, while serving with the 87 Battalion Quebec Regiment.

All are interred at the Vimy Memorial in Pas de Calais.

Chief Marsden is departing for the overseas ceremony on April 5 and returning April 11.