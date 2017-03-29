Welcoming to all

The story of the blind man as found in John’s gospel is powerful and moving.

We witness the restoration of sight to a man who has been blind from birth (John 9). As wonderful as this passage is in teaching us about the compassion and love of Jesus, it also tells us another story; one of isolation and loneliness. An integral aspect found in this passage is how the community the blind man lives in fails him.

His rejection by the community is demonstrated in three different ways. First by the larger community where he is doubly shunned. First for being born blind, where as an adult he is forced to beg for a living. However, upon receiving his sight the community once again turns its back on him saying, “This cannot be the same man.”

Next, we meet the blind man’s parents. They tell us that this is their son, who was born blind, but they don’t know how he is now able to see. His parents say, “Ask him yourself.” They do this because they are afraid of being associated with Jesus and being removed from the community. They fail him by not standing with him.

Finally, the religious community fails the young man. Unable to understand or unwilling to accept his explanation that Jesus must be of God they banish him from the religious community. They tell him that he is no longer welcome.

Each group which fails the blind man is unable to see what is right in front of them. That the blind man has been healed and that God is at work in their lives through Jesus Christ. The passage begins by telling us about a man who was born blind and ends by telling us how we are blind to the truth which is front of us.

I believe that this passage speaks to us powerfully today. It requires us to reconcile how we treat the ‘other’, that is anyone who isn’t us. How we treat people with disabilities, of different economic means, ethnicities, and religions tells us a lot about ourselves as individuals and as a society.

Are we open to meeting with and talking to people who are different than us? Are our institutions accessible and open? Do we create policies which include people or exclude them? As followers of Jesus these are important questions to ask ourselves. It is clear where Jesus stands on these issues.

Jesus healed the man and upon learning that he had been excluded and removed from the community, finds him. Jesus is interested in inclusion, healing and wholeness. This was a part of Jesus’ mission and it is also the mission of the church. To ensure that all are welcomed and offered the love and grace which was first shared with us.

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)