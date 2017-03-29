Peewee Nighthawks win OMHA championship

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Railside Restaurant Peewee AA Northumberland Nighthawks became the first ‘AA’ team in the Northumberland Minor Hockey Association to become OMHA champions.

Eleven months ago, 17 young hockey players made it through the rounds of tryouts and formed the 2004 peewee AA team.

This group of talented 12 and 13 year-old-boys have had the season that many young hockey players dream about. They have developed on and off the ice, made lasting friendships, have had a whole load of fun along with being successful and reaching the goals that they set out for themselves back at the beginning of the season.

They tested their team cohesiveness early in the season and came up victorious in the Belleville Pre-Season Tilt followed by another exciting championship victory in their home Justin Williams AA Tournament.

The boys went on to win the Pembroke Silver Stick Regional Qualifier in an exciting double-overtime game-winner which set them up to head to Port Huron, Michigan to compete in the International Silver Stick tournament, where they proudly took home silver medal.

Regular season was no less successful for this group. Their record of 21-5-6 was good enough to see them finish in second place, just behind Whitby, whom they went on to upset in the Lakeshore playdowns. The peewee Nighthawks positioned themselves for a place in the OMHA semifinals against Aurora, whom they swept in three straight games.

The excitement was palpable when the boys took the ice to take on the Orangeville Flyers in the final, best-of-five game series. The community came out in droves to watch and support this exciting group of boys battle against a very tough opponent, and this group did not disappoint. The team won the final game 5-2 and were crowned OMHA champions in front of a loud and proud supportive crowd.

It isn’t without hard work, dedication and skill that a team can achieve this type of success. The coaches are lauded for their time and leadership that they have given to the team.

The team was also supported by sponsor Railside Restaurant, as well as all of the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and all of the fans that relentlessly supported this group.

In addition, Foodland, which after learning of this team’s success, rallied behind the players and treated them like professionals by filling the home team’s and the opponent’s dressing rooms with food and drinks for every OMHA playoff game in a phenomenal display of community.

The peewee AA Nighthawks are not done quite yet. They are set to travel to Oakville April 7 to 9 for the Ontario Hockey Federation championship tournament, which brings together several champions from around the province.

Players for the team are: Oscar Brown, Brayden Burge, Spencer Eriksson, Connor Gilligan, Hayden Odurny, Clayton Clark, Bailey Pipe, Zack Dewar, Rhett Cleverdon, Easton Adamson, Hayden Howe, Connor Patrick, Nick Moore, Emmanuel Barrie, Kyle Ramsperger, Owen Beck, Noah Richard.

The coaches are: Mike Cleverdon, Wes Eriksson, Greg Bowen and Jason Brown.