New businesses open in downtown Cobourg

It’s finally spring! How better to celebrate its arrival than with the Spring Passport Program happening in Downtown Cobourg?

Explore downtown and shop at one of the 66 participating businesses to collect stamps in your passport. Fill up passports until April 30, and enter them in a draw to win up to $1000! Winners will be announced at the annual Girl’s Night Out event on Friday, May 12. Lots in store for the evening which features live music, raffles throughout the night, and special one-day savings! It’s one night you will not want to miss!

As you explore downtown Cobourg during the passport program, you’ll notice a couple of new businesses open and some coming soon! With the start of spring, we’d like to welcome all the new beginnings.

Resolution Staffing at 244 Division Street is a locally-owned and operated full service staffing agency. They help businesses hire the right person and people find the right job! Visit them to drop off your resume and inquire about employment opportunities in downtown.

The Ale House at 246 Division Street opened on March 15. The new pub in downtown Cobourg offers a great selection of quality food and beer. We recommend trying the “Lord of the Wings” which has more than a handful of sauces and seasonings, including a 5-alarm hot sauce! Enjoy it with a local brew and you’ve got yourself a perfect pairing.

Little Underground at 11 King Street East is a new vintage, retro and oddities store. This shop has a vast range of offerings, so you’re sure to find a gem. Peruse clothing picks from the past and enjoy sifting through all the store has to offer. While on King Street East, stroll across the street to Just Things, a new trinket and treasure shop that recently opened in downtown.

Coming soon to downtown Cobourg is the Rustic Bean Coffee Co. & Taphouse. An indie style coffee bar at 91 King Street West will feature high quality espresso drinks, teas, Kombucha, cold brew coffee, soups, sandwiches and desserts, and more! Although not yet open, this café will have live music and later hours. If you are walking by the shop and see the co-owners inside, stop in and say hello!

The 2016 Business Achievement Awards were presented in February featuring many downtown Cobourg businesses. We would like to once again congratulate those who were nominated: Assante Wealth Management, Cobourg Tae Kwon Do, Bespoke Aromatics, The Healing Centre Cobourg, Elegant Vape Emporium, Milestone’s Boutique, Spark Smart Toys for Cool Kids, All Creatures Great and Small, Green Canoe Outfitters, and Mom 2 Mom Boutique & Consignment.

With every new business in Downtown Cobourg our membership grows! The Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) is an association of more than 250 businesses in the heart of Cobourg.

Explore downtown and you’ll find it is a vibrant centre for people to live, shop, work and gather. With a large professional sector and many independent businesses come downtown for your services, and stay for the restaurants and unique shops. Downtown Cobourg has the potential to cover all your needs from A to Z!

Check in regularly on our Downtown Cobourg Facebook page, Instagram, and website www.downtowncobourg.ca for information on our upcoming events and updates on our membership!

Paige Montgomery is the event and communications coordinator for the Cobourg Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA)