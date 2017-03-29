MP fosters US-Canada economic synergy

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd is on a double sales mission.

That would be to counter any anti-trade moves with Canada by the new president of the United States, and to inform companies in this riding (and elsewhere in this country) about business opportunities south of the border.

Other MPs are doing the same thing, Rudd said.

Her mission is also to let companies and entrepreneurs on this side of the border know what the Government of Canada can provide, including new assistance measures and funding from the new budget.

Before the budget came down last week, Rudd who is Parliamentary Secretary to the Natural Resources Minister, met with Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada and other key legislators there to drive home the point that the trade they do with Canada is worth $2.3-billion in exports annually to their state, together with tens of thousands of jobs (82,800).

In fact, Canada is the top trading partner for most states, she said in an interview.

“Nearly 9-million US jobs depend on trade and investment with Canada,” she stated. At the same time, “Canadian companies operating in the US directly employ 500,000 Americans.”

Canada, not China, is the largest goods-and-services trade partner with the US, at more than $660-billion annually. That trade relationship is also worth $433-billion in goods and services that Canada sells each year to the US.

As an example, Rudd said, an average vehicle crosses the US-Canada border six times during its manufacture. The NAFTA agreement provides the framework for that.

Tightening the trade border between the two countries could not only adversely impact people travelling back and forth, but goods, services, immigration and certainly security, she said.

Nevada has a large mining industry, and the majority of the equipment purchased for that industry comes from Canada and companies like Esco in Port Hope (and with its plants all over the world).

In fact, Rudd said there are 15 Canadian mining companies operating in Nevada. Among the top mining operations are gold, silver and lithium for lithium batteries.

The solar industry is huge in Nevada, and innovation in the solar industry in happening there as well as in Canada. Getting more Canadian companies into the Nevada solar-supply chain is one goal she is pursuing, as well as educating people about government funding to support Canadian students pursuing careers in engineering, sciences and maths to build opportunities for Canadians to develop technologies that can be economic engines at home and abroad.

Educating American politicians about the advantages of continuing to do business with Canada and providing information about opportunities for more Canadian entrepreneurs to get on board are key focuses for the local riding MP.

This week Rudd is meeting with about a dozen companies in her riding to provide them with information and contacts that could help them develop in such areas as trade with Nevada and other US states.

One of the largest Canadian arts-and-entertainment companies in Nevada is Cirque du Soleil which has an audio-visual component for its amazing programs, she said. So it was no surprise that Rudd chose to visit Pixelnomial of Cobourg Tuesday, a multi-dimensional media company developing a new multi-platform design that marries plastic figurines with digital video programming that could be used by entertainment companies.

JC Cappelletti and Shawn Willings moved to this area from Toronto five years ago to develop Pixelnomial. They recently received $325,000 in investment through the N1M (Northumberland One Million) program of the Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation.

It was a matching-funds investment, meaning the pair had to come up with the same amount.

They were located for about six months in the CFDC's Cobourg office after Port Hope's Idea Hub closed. They are now are at 74 Willmott St. in Cobourg, developing the next version of their pixelnomial platform, or Beta Board.

With a $200,000 investment, they are looking to hire on the expertise in circuitry they need, rather than contracting it out as they have been doing. Then, with the Kick Starter marketing program they expect to launch in July, the owners said they will be hiring another two people.

Their work to date has included such clientele and contacts as gaming giants Swaps and Hasbro, working on interactive-interconnected figures and video games with characters like Smurfs and Ninja Turtles. It is what is categorized as the toys-to-life market, and there are about five major players (including Lego and Nintendo).

“We saw a hole....and created a console model that will last at least four years....We are working on a prototype Beta version,” Cappelletti said.

The idea is for the interaction of multiple figurines on connecting platforms that can be used by other entertainment companies like Disney. But at this point they need other developers to work with them on the project, while still maintaining controlling interest.

Once they reach the manufacturing stage, Willings said, they could look at mold-making or 3D printing. Cobourg already has a cluster of plastic manufacturers located here.

The pair have moved their families with them, and Cappelletti said they have no intention to move elsewhere. Their desire is to draw other young, talented people into the field.

A provisional patent has just been filed for the intellectual property and a partner to pursue this, they told Rudd — who, no doubt, has already shared information with them about Cirque du Soleil and opportunities in Nevada.