LEGION LINES: Saturday event is no joke at Br. 30

We’re not trying to fool you when we invite you out to our Euchre Tournament and Meat Spin that Port Hope Legion Branch 30’s Ways and Means are hosting this Saturday, April 1.

Come on out to register for the cards at 11 a.m. for the noon start. Cost is $5/person to register. There will be sandwiches, door prizes and 50/50. When the cards are finished up, the meat spin will begin. Cost $2/spin. High and low both win. This event is open to everyone. You don’t have to be a legion member to enjoy the afternoon.

Our six weeks of euchre comes to an end on April 5. We will begin six weeks of cribbage starting on Wednesday, April 12. All are welcome to come join our cards, and we look forward to seeing you here.

We have shuffled our meeting dates around a little bit for the month of April, but we are trying to accommodate for our nominations for May’s elections. There will be a joint L.A./Executive meeting on April 3 at 7 p.m. The general meeting will be held the following Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. First nominations will be cast at this time. Come on out and put a voice to your choice. May’s elections will be held on May 7 at 2 p.m. This is just a warning and reminder that you will need to have your card on your person on the day of our elections to register your vote and to be allowed to stay for the duration of the meeting.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, we will be hosting our Moon shoot Euchre as we usually do on the thirdd Sunday of every month. Registration is $5/person and begins at noon with the play beginning at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome and no partner is required. Snacks will be available and a 50/50 will be run as well.

On March 25, Branch 30 had one team moving on to District Euchre in Lindsay. We hope that they had enough luck to push them on to Provincials in Tilsonburg in May. Congratulations to Wayne, Dona, Edna and Nadine and the best of luck to you in the next round.

Our dart season is coming to an end with their last night of playoffs on Thursday, April 13. The banquet will be held on the evening of Saturday, April 29 complete with dinner and awards. As usual, with the darts ending, we are looking forward to our registration for some outdoor enjoyment, also known as horseshoes. Registration will begin on May 4th at 6:30 pm at the branch.

We are still looking to bulk up our photos and memorabilia that we have to commemorate our 90th anniversary as Branch 30. If you have or know someone who has pictures and memories from any of our three locations…Young Street, Toronto Road or Thomas Street, please let them know that we are interested in borrowing and displaying these things to help us celebrate such a historic run.

If you are or know of a veteran who is in need of assistance please contact our Veterans affairs or call the branch so that we can do everything that we can to help. 905-885-6585 and leave a message for Larry Lamble.

Come on down to the branch to enjoy any of our upcoming events. You can also check out our website for upcoming events. br30rcl.ca Calendars are done up for the month and available at the branch. Daily draw is still done Tuesday-Saturday at 5 p.m. and the weekly draw on Saturdays at 5 p.m. Meat Draw is every Friday at 5 with the exception for Good Friday, April 14 on which we will be closed.