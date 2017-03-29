REVIEW BY RICK WEBSTER

Stray is the debut collection from Toronto poet Allison LaSorda, published by icehouse poetry with a release date of April 2017, which is National Poetry Month.

The book is divided into three distinct sections entitled “Fish,” “Bird” and “Meat,” and showcases LaSorda’s deft word play and depth of insight.

One of those insights is the realization that as we engage our memory, we are both observer and observed. In her poem, “Deer Stand” she abruptly changes the focus from hunter to deer, drawing a connection between them. This illustrates something of our experience: we are both those who go through life and those who interpret life’s meaning. We are known to ourselves as both revelation and revelator; we are both the subject and creator of our own story. How well can we know ourselves, then, if we are both history and interpreter of history? If our memory cannot be trusted as an honest broker, how are we to explain our present? The four stanzas of “The Smallest Island” capture childhood scenes of summer play at beaches and swimming pools as a series of poignant snapshots, while “Horses” contrasts the wild, untamed passions of youth with the constricted false equivalents of which our adulthood is comprised. Between the two LaSorda says, bluntly, “It could mean I’ve homed in / on shame’s root. My anxiety’s / origin story isn’t in bleached reefs / or fault lines, it’s in maws / gaping with somedays.” This unease with the past, in poetry as in life, leads to an uneasy present; in another poem LaSorda says, “Living is waving your arms for help in the pitch dark.”

LaSorda is not alone; such is the place our culture is located. We are divorced from our own histories, have accepted a way of being that denies our deepest, true self and we suffer a kind of displacement as a result. As a result, we are all strays, refugees on our own land. The book is aptly named. Relationships become, as LaSorda hints, permanently uncomfortable. “In Messages from North Bay” LaSorda reveals herself as being discomfited in a world not of her choosing. There is no sense given that this predicament will ever end for her, or by extension, for any of us.

Yet Stray is hardly a travelogue of despair. There is also a buoyant optimism to LaSorda’s writing that bathes much of her work in sunlight and expectation. She can recall the place where “I fell in love with the world…” and concludes her work with hope. “I am controlled by this promise,” she writes, “To see a thing as less fragile / but just as strange and worthy. / Like a seagull is an eagle / to each memory, perfect in its place.”

To celebrate Poetry Month, there are a number of local events planned throughout April. Allison LaSorda will be the featured guest poet reading selections from Stray at “lay your WORD down!” – a monthly poetry open mike at The Human Bean in downtown Cobourg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Doors open at 7. Admission is free.

Rick Webster is a poet from Peterborough